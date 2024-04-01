Ryan Edwards is rumored to be texting other women behind his girlfriend's back. She has responded and she doesn't believe the reports.

After a tumultuous 2023, Ryan Edwards appeared to settle down with a new love in a new home. 2024 is shaping up to have a bit more drama, though. The former Teen Mom OG star is currently going through a divorce, and rumors suggest he is already cheating on his new partner. His girlfriend, Amanda Conner, insists that the reports aren’t true, though.

Ryan Edwards is allegedly cheating on his girlfriend, Amanda Conner

Ryan Edwards always delivers in the drama department. According to Teen Mom Fanz, Edwards has been a bit busy lately, and his focus isn’t on his new relationship. A follower sent the outlet screenshots of text messages from Edwards. According to the anonymous user, the former reality TV star has been texting her for months. The source said he’s been sending NSFW photos along with flirty texts. Sources claim the tipster isn’t the only woman Edwards interacts with via texts and direct messages.

Ryan Edwards in ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Season 2 | MTV’s Teen Mom via YouTube

This would not be the first time the Tennessee native has been caught cheating or, at the very least, flirting with other women while he’s in a relationship. The father of three did the same to his then-pregnant wife, Mackenzie Standifer. In 2018, Grace Report revealed that Edwards was messaging women via Tinder. According to the content creator, Edwards was also on Tinder in 2017. Edwards and Standifer married in 2017. They separated in 2023.

Amanda Conner is standing by her man

While Teen Mom fans have absolutely no trouble believing Ryan Edwards is cheating on his new girlfriend, she refuses to believe it. Conner has commented on the allegations against Edwards, and she appears to be trying to place all of the blame on Mackenzie Standifer.

MTV Reality Teaa, an Instagram content creator, connected with Conner, who insists “she” is sending her “soldiers” to cause unrest in her relationship. While Conner did not name names, it’s clear she thinks Edwards’ soon-to-be-ex is behind the entire cheating scandal. She went on to claim she is secure in her relationship and doesn’t believe what is being reported.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer | MTV/YouTube

Standifer and Conner have been throwing shade at each other via social media for months. Standifer and Edwards share two children. They are not yet officially divorced, but they separated in February 2023 after Edwards became increasingly hostile and violent. She previously had an order of protection against him. Edwards’ other ex, Maci Bookout, is surprisingly supportive of his new relationship despite also having taken out an order of protection against Edwards in the past.

Conner and Edwards met while in rehab. The couple began seeing each other in the Summer of 2023. They moved into an apartment together in February 2024. It is unclear if the duo plan to wed.