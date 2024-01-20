'Teen Mom' star Maci Bookout posted a quote to Instagram that has fans talking. Here's the quote, and what to know about Ryan Edwards' recent prison release.

MTV’s Teen Mom fans remember Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards from 16 & Pregnant. The couple had their son, Bentley, at a young age, and Ryan also ran into trouble with the law. At the end of 2023, fans of the exes heard about Ryan’s most recent prison stint. Here’s what Maci cryptically posted to her Instagram Stories a few weeks after his release.

‘Teen Mom’ star Maci Bookout posted a telling quote just weeks after Ryan Edwards’ early prison release

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout has had ups and downs with Ryan Edwards. When Ryan and Maci were teenagers, they nearly planned to marry after Maci fell pregnant with their son, Bentley. However, they broke up before they could tie the knot. Now, Maci’s married to Taylor McKinney, and they have two additional children together.

Maci did her best to maintain a civil relationship with Ryan through the years, as she wanted their son to have Ryan in his life. However, Ryan hasn’t always made the process easy for Maci. He’s been in and out of prison multiple times for drug possession, theft, and harassment, to name a few charges.

In December 2023, Ryan was released early from prison. He was reportedly released early enough to spend Christmas with his new girlfriend, Amanda Conner. He met her in rehab, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. Ryan was initially set to stay in jail until Jan. 17, 2024.

A few weeks after Ryan’s early release, Maci posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram Stories. “I’ve always been a stepping stone, the fixer, the healer, the pit stop, the layover,” the quote read, according to The Sun. “The one that people find and stay until I’ve patched all their holes and then go on their way, to love and live wholeheartedly. … What people don’t realize is the patches they leave with are pieces of me, and I think that’s why I feel so empty.”

Ryan Edwards also posted to Instagram Stories about how he’s ‘no longer apologizing’

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout is giving her followers insight into her emotions with her Instagram Stories — and so is Ryan Edwards. In January 2024, The Sun reports he posted a quote to his Instagram Stories telling fans that he’s “no longer apologizing” for being himself.

“I am no longer apologizing for being me,” he posted against a black background. “Yes, I’m confrontational. Yes, I’m bluntly honest. Yes, if you disrespect me, I will politely disrespect you. I am so sick and tired of molding my personality for the sake of other people’s feelings when they have a disregard for my own.”

It’s unclear precisely what Ryan’s referring to. But he might be throwing shade at his ex, Mackenzie Standifer.

Maci Bookout says she’s no longer angry with Ryan Edwards for the good of their son, Bentley

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout hopes to maintain a civil relationship with Ryan Edwards for the good of Bentley. According to Collider, she spoke on The Hopeaholics podcast about her decision to maintain a relationship with Ryan. Maci said that Bentley told her that her lack of relationship with Ryan affected him. She knew she had to adjust.

“It’s very easy for parents to say, ‘I’m the parent, you’re the kid. You don’t know what I’ve dealt with. You don’t know what I’ve put up with for you to even still know who your dad is.’ Because there was no court order [telling me I had to let him see Bentley],” Maci shared. “Literally, you could not know who this guy is and not have seen him in 10 years … that’s what Maci would have done three years ago.”

