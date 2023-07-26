Maci Bookout got a breast augmentation awhile ago. Here's what to know about the 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Season 2 star.

MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 is here, and all eyes are on Maci Bookout. Bookout started in 16 and Pregnant when she had her first child with her now-ex, Ryan Edwards. In recent years, Bookout’s made a life for herself with her husband, Taylor McKinney, and their kids — but she’s also experienced health issues. Here’s what we know about Maci Bookout’s breast implants, including when she got them.

‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Season 2 star Maci Bookout got breast implants at a young age

Maci Bookout likely got breast implants several years ago. Bookout shares many aspects of her life with her fans, but she hasn’t delved deep into her breast augmentation. Now, she’s sharing more of her story in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2. The episode airing on July 26, 2023, describes the health issues that Bookout believes stem from her implants.

So, when exactly did she get the implants? Bookout didn’t announce the surgery on social media, but fans believe she went under the knife after she gave birth to her first son, Bentley Edwards. Bentley was born on Oct. 8, 2008. At the time, Bookout was just 17 years old when she gave birth. She likely waited until 18 for the surgery, which probably means she got the augmentation in 2009 or 2010.

While Bookout doesn’t discuss her breast implants on social media, she did mention getting Botox injections in the past. A fan accused Bookout of getting plastic surgery on her face after she posted photos of herself online. To that, she wrote, “It’s a Snapchat filter lol but I do like my Botox,” according to The Sun.

Maci Bookout opened up about her health struggles in the past regarding PCOS

Fans will hear more about Maci Bookout’s health in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2. In the past, she revealed she received a polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis at 17 years old.

“I had visited the ER on three separate occasions, each time for excruciating pain I was experiencing in the pelvic area,” she told Allara. “They ran numerous scans and tests, which all returned normal results, so I eventually made another appointment with my OBGYN to figure out what was going on. They ran different tests that time and conducted an ultrasound as well. It was only then that I was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome.”

At first, Maci ignored her PCOS symptoms. But over time, they became worse until she couldn’t ignore them anymore. She then used her platform with MTV to spread awareness of the disease.

“Many medical providers and women who deal with PCOS don’t realize that PCOS impacts virtually every part of the body, thanks to it being a metabolic and endocrine disorder, and yet so often we are misdiagnosed or our symptoms are played down!” she continued. “There needs to be a higher standard when it comes to women getting the attention and healthcare they deserve.”

The ‘Teen Mom’ star also has PTSD

Not only does Maci Bookout deal with PCOS, but she also reportedly has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Bookout developed PTSD after witnessing gunfire at a gas station in October 2020. A police officer was pursuing a suspect on foot, and the two of them made it to the gas station that Maci was at. At the time, she heard and saw the gunshots, so she locked herself in the gas station bathroom, unaware of what was happening.

After the incident, she experienced anxiety and flashbacks. For others dealing with mental health issues, she suggests having “patience with yourself,” she told Insider. “Don’t rush or force anything. And don’t be afraid to sit with your feelings and create a safe space within yourself.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.