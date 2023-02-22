‘That ’90 Show’: The Vista Cruiser and Other ‘That ’70s Show’ Props and Costumes the Cast Brought Back

That ’70s Show was a hit series that lasted for eight seasons before Fox canceled the show. About 15 years later, Netflix announced a continuation of the story. That ’90s Show premiered in January 2023, showcasing both new and returning faces from the original. Additionally, many props found their way back to the familiar set — like the Vista Cruiser.

There are similarities and differences between ‘That ’70s Show’ and ‘That ’90s Show’

The idea for a spinoff series came about years ago, but Netflix shot down the proposed plotline. After some changes to the script, the streamer green-lit the sequel, which takes place in Point Place, Wisconsin, with the Forman’s house as the setting once again.

Among the returning faces are Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) Forman. While they are regular cast members, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and a few others make cameo appearances. But they’re turning to nearly the same place they left.

The production recreated the Forman’s house and yard, specifically the basement, kitchen, and living room. While they appear nearly the same, there are differences. According to BuzzFeed, Kitty got rid of most of her owl decorations. The kitchen now features a more ’90s aesthetic, which has plenty of flowers.

Meanwhile, the living room has a new pink plaid sofa. (The old one is now in the basement.) While new furniture is present, old props return thanks to the original stars.

Returning ‘That ’70s Show’ actors brought back old props

It is not uncommon for actors to take home at least one prop from a set. And frankly, it’s usually a lot more than than that. Kutcher, for example, kept some of Kelso’s clothes. He sent photos of himself wearing his character’s winter jacket ahead of filming.

The actor and his wife, co-star Kunis, also kept some of the furniture from the original series. They took the items out of their basement ahead of filming for That ’90s Show, including a chair, cushions, and a footstool from the basement set.

Meanwhile, Debra Jo Rupp returned Kitty’s glass grapes and a few pictures. One photo featured her with Betty White and Tom Poston, who portrayed Kitty’s parents on That ’70s Show. But who had the most notable prop of all?

Wilmer Valderrama owns the Vista Cruiser

(L to R) Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti in episode 101 of That ‘90s Show. | Patrick Wymore/Netflix

In That ’70s Show, Eric receives a 1969 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser from his father. The characters often use the car to travel to various places. The vehicle was an iconic part of the sitcom, and interestingly, Fez was the one who had have it after the show wrapped.

Valderrama loves old cars, and the Vista Cruiser is right up his alley. In addition, his time on the show meant a lot to him. Therefore, it is no surprise that he sought out the prop during the last season. The actor went to the props department to ask for a price.

After a bit of convincing, Valderrama was able to buy the car for only $500. The actor keeps it in his garage. The vehicle remained in storage for years, until Valderrama took the car out of his garage and brought it back for the sequel. In That ’90s Show, Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia Forman, receives the Vista Cruiser as a gift from her grandfather, adding even more nostalgia to the burgeoning series.