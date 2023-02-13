‘That ’90s Show’ Brought Back 1 Cast Member For a Behind-the-Scenes Role

That ’90s Show has been making waves with pop culture fans of all ages, from viewers who remember That ’70s Show to young fans who are discovering the characters for the first time. The series is full of humor and nostalgia. And many of the stars of That ’70s Show were brought in to reprise their roles for the new show. It isn’t just the actors who have been enlisted to help make That ’90s Show such a success. Several of the original crew members who worked on That ’70s Show returned for the new Netflix show, proving that the franchise is as much about family as it is about comedy.

‘That ’90s Show’ brought back Laura Prepon to direct as well as act

Remember: when you say the name @LauraPrepon make sure you put DIRECTOR in front of it!



Get a sneak peek behind the scenes as she directs two episodes of That '90s Show. pic.twitter.com/VRcw44cCXb — Netflix (@netflix) January 23, 2023

Laura Prepon is one of the original cast members from That ’70s Show. As Donna Pinciotti, Prepon played a girl-next-door who is athletic, funny, and reliable. Her romance with Eric Forman, played by Topher Grace, was one of the highlights of the original series. And That ’90s Show features the progression of their relationship, with their teenage daughter Leia being one of the central characters.

Not only did Prepon reprise her role as Donna in the new show, but she directed the final two episodes of That ’90s Show as well. As reported by BuzzFeed, writer Gregg Mettler praised Prepon’s skills as a director. “We discussed it amongst ourselves, all the producers, about how wonderful it would be if she could come back and direct a few. We knew it would mean a lot to the young cast,” Mettler said.

“From a directing point of view, I think she just came in very prepared,” he continued. “She had ideas that I think echoed the blocking and movement from the old show. You start to feel that in those episodes Laura directed. She was just absolutely amazing and so professional. She’s so talented at directing.”

Several crew members from ‘That ’70s Show’ came back for ‘That ’90s Show’

(L-R) Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama attend the Los Angeles special screening reception for Netflix’s new series “That ’90s Show” at TUDUM Theater on January 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Many of the crew members who worked on That ’70s Show were enlisted for That ’90s Show, including casting director Marc Hirschfeld. “He casts a very wide net to bring good people. It took us a while, like it did the first time,” writer Bonnie Turner said, praising the crew member for having a special talent for finding “natural actors.”

Costume designer Melissa Root and hairstylist Cindy Costello, who had such vital roles in That ’70s Show, both worked their magic on the set of the new series as well. “The costume designer, the costume manager, the hair coordinator, the key hair, the set dec. They all came back,” Turner said, as reported by BuzzFeed. The two gave the show that easily definable vibe that grounds That ’90s Show firmly in the decade.

‘That ’90s Show’ will return with a second season

Hit comedy series ‘That ’90s Show’ has been renewed. Netflix today announced a 16-episode season two order https://t.co/Atz9QHYLQk — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 3, 2023

That magic from the show’s longtime cast and crew helped make That ’90s Show a hit. Just a couple of weeks after the show debuted, Netflix renewed it for a second season. According to TV Line, the series scored a 16-episode Season 2, up from the first season’s 10. It will likely debut sometime in 2024.

While the second season hasn’t yet started production, fans are excited about what lies ahead for their favorite characters. And all signs point to the upcoming second season being every bit as endearing as the first.