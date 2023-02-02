‘That ‘90s Show’ Actor Shocked by Social Media Posts

“Hello, Wisconsin!” Thanks to Netflix, a new group of kids are hanging out in Red Foreman‘s basement, and although almost two decades have passed, they still find a way to sit in a circle and smoke away their troubles.

Much to the delight of longtime fans of That ’70s Show, Kurtwood Smith reprises his role as Eric’s father in the new Netflix series That ’90s Show. The beloved actor recently admitted he was shocked by the social media attention the reboot has received.

Fans are excited to see the story of ‘That ’70s Show’ continue

The house and the town are the same, but the kids have changed. Red and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) are put in charge of watching their granddaughter, Leia (Callie Haverda) for the summer. The 15-year-old, who is the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), picks up where her father left off with one hilarious scene after the other.

Along with an eclectic group of neighborhood kids, Leia hangs out in the basement and visits some of the same haunts seen in That ’70s Show. She even befriends Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), who, you guessed it, is the son of Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Michael (Ashton Kutcher).

Fans were excited to see the storyline of the long-running show continue, taking to social media to express their delight. There were a lot of positive comments on Twitter about the new cast, and people seemed to enjoy walking down memory lane, especially when a returning character made a cameo appearance.

According to What’s Trending, “Much of the audience for That ’90s Show is likely built up on elder Gen Z and millennials who care more about the inclusion of the original characters than an entirely new and innovative script.”

Smith was shocked by the online response to ‘That ’90s Show’

Kurtwood Smith attends “That ’90s Show” premiere I Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

Smith, who is also the executive producer of That ’90s Show, has captured the hearts of viewers as an older version of the same old grumpy patriarch of the family. He still makes sure everyone knows where he wants to put his foot when they get out of line.

In an interview with GMA, before the new Netflix series aired, Smith revealed, “I expected that we would have somewhat of a fan base, but I have to say, I’m kind of bowled over by the response that we’ve had on various social media.” The 79-year-old actor said, “In general, everyone seems very excited by it, and I think for good reason. I think it’s going to be a good show.”

What actors from ‘That ’70s Show’ are on ‘That ’90s Show’?

Two day countdown…more stills from the show to hold you over…#That90sShow on @netflix pic.twitter.com/SGVej5d2pU — Kurtwood Smith (@tahitismith) January 17, 2023

That ’90s Show is full of references to the original series, but nothing is more exciting for fans than the return of Wisconsin’s favorite teenagers, who are now all grown up.

Grace, who is still working in television and currently appearing in Home Economics, appears in the first episode alongside Prepon. The couple still has chemistry, and the comedic timing between them is undeniable, with one-liners and innuendos about Eric’s nerdy past. Audiences were thrilled to see Kutcher and Kunis as well, who are now married in real life. Looking better than ever, it seemed like time stood still when Jackie shrieked, “Let’s go, Michael!”

Wilmer Valderrama returns as Fez, now the town’s sexy hairdresser, appearing in three episodes. Don Stark makes a cameo appearance, returning as Donna’s wacky father, Bob Pinciotti, and the laughs were plentiful when Tommy Chong unexpectedly shows up, reprising his role as Leo, the town stoner.

There is even a cameo from Brian Austin Green of 90210 fame, who makes a great appearance, playing himself. With so many favorite characters popping up for a touch of nostalgia, That ’90s Show is worth a watch.