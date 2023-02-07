‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Genevie Mayo Suffered a Shoulder Injury During the Bachelor Bowl

The Bachelor 2023 Week 3 ended with an injury for Genevie Mayo. Two of Zach’s contestants went on a 1-on-1 date with the Bachelor. The remaining women attended a group date where they competed in Bachelor Bowl V. Stakes were high with more time with Zach on the line, and the women went hard during the football game.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Zach Shallcross and Genevie Mayo.]

Genevie Mayo and Zach Shallcross during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelor Bowl returned during week 3

The Bachelor Bowl is a long-standing tradition in The Bachelor franchise. During The Bachelor 2023 Week 3, the women on Zach’s group date were split into teams to compete in a tackle football game. The contestants also met former professional football players Shawne Merriman and Antonio Gates.

The winning team of Bachelor Bowl V got to go to the after-party to spend more time with Zach and get a shot at the group date rose. The women played aggressively and gave it their all during the game. In the end, the Blue Team prevailed.

It’s time to get your head in the game, Bachelor Nation! ? RT if you’re tuned in to #TheBachelor NOW on ABC! ?@AntonioGates85 @shawnemerriman @Zach_Shallcross pic.twitter.com/Q3yI6uBL6U — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 7, 2023

Ariel, Bailey, Brooklyn, Charity, Christina, Katherine, and Kylee went to the after-party with Zach, while Anastasia, Brianna, Davia, Gabi, Genevie, Greer, Jess, and Mercedes headed back to the Bachelor Mansion. Charity Lawson received the group date rose that evening.

Genevie Mayo suffered a shoulder injury during ‘The Bachelor’ Week 3

During The Bachelor Week 3, Genevie received a rose from Zach during the rose ceremony. Fans who were paying close attention might have noticed that Genevie’s arm was in a sling when she walked up to receive the rose.

On Twitter, Genevie shared that she received a shoulder injury while competing in the Bachelor Bowl in week 3. “Football is harder than it looks!! Especially being tackled by multiple girls. The shoulder definitely took a hard hit, but we recovered eventually,” the 26-year-old neonatal nurse wrote.

Although Genevie was on the losing team during the Bachelor Bowl, she was definitely one of the Yellow Team’s star players and scored a touchdown during the game. Genevie posted about the game on her Instagram story, saying, “Just writing to remind the world of the body (and soul) I lost on that field.”

How far does Genevie Mayo get with Zach Shallcross?

Genevie received a rose during The Bachelor Week 3, which means she returns for next week’s episode. During week 4, Zach Shallcross and his contestants will head to the Bahamas.

The teaser for episode 4 hints that there is more drama to come. One woman states that another contestant is here for “social media and personal gain,” and Zach says that he needs to “get to the bottom of it quick.”

Unfortunately, Reality Steve reports that Genevie doesn’t make it past the week 4 rose ceremony, so her journey with Zach appears to end in the Bahamas.

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 27 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.