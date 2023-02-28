‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Nick Viall Calls out Zach for Being a ‘Total D***’ to Jess Girod

During The Bachelor 2023 Week, 6 Jess Girod was upset about not yet receiving a 1-on-1 date. As the weeks go by, receiving alone time with the Bachelor only becomes more important. When Jess brought up her concerns with Zach, however, he wasn’t exactly understanding. Former Bachelor Nick Viall recently called out Zach’s behavior, and many fans of the show aren’t happy either.

[Warning: The Bachelor 2023 Week 6 spoilers ahead.]

Jess Girod began to spiral during The Bachelor 2023 Week 6. After Ariel and Charity had 1-on-1 dates in Estonia, she was the only remaining contestant who hadn’t had a solo date (with the exception of Greer, who was quarantined after contracting coronavirus (Covid-19).

During a group date after party, Jess brought up her concerns about the other women progressing with Zach during their 1-on-1 dates. “In my perspective, I was waiting for that 1-on-1 to open up more,” she told the Bachelor. “I felt a lot of pressure coming into tonight because I feel like you haven’t seen all of me yet.”

Zach was less than understanding. “You keep bringing up like it’s about a 1-on-1 and I’m — I’m feeling so confident about us, and then it’s about a 1-on-1. What am I missing?” he asked.

Jess added that a 1-on-1 is a “big deal,” to which Zach only responded with “Mhm.” He then said that he isn’t feeling “confident” with Jess, and she chose to leave the show. “I’m not going to beg for you,” Jess told the Bachelor.

Former Bachelor Nick Viall sides with Jess Girod over Zach

Former Bachelor Nick Viall expressed his feelings about Zach’s behavior on Twitter. “That’s 2 weeks in a row now Zach was a total d*** to one of the women. It’s literally all about the one on one. Zach knows that. He made Jess feel like she messed up for expressing a valid concern,” Nick wrote.

In another post, Nick added, “Zach is acting like the guy who gets mad at his girlfriend for not letting him know she wanted validation on her birthday.” Nick isn’t the only person who is siding with Jess after The Bachelor Week 6. Jess has received support from quite a few fans since departing the show.

“Jess wasn’t wrong. Having a one-on-one IS critically important to the progression of a relationship. And pretending otherwise is complete bulls***,” a Reddit user wrote. “Zach gets very cold very quickly. Hated watching his conversation with Jess. You’re potentially getting engaged to someone, and you’re upset she wants a few hours with you alone?” another fan added.

Zach’s behavior toward Greer in the previous week was also questionable

This isn’t the first time Zach’s behavior hasn’t sat right with viewers. In the previous episode, Zach and Greer had a conversation via iPad that was very off. Zach was quarantined due to having coronavirus, and Greer told him she could relate to how he felt. She had previously contracted the illness during Q4 of her sales job.

Zach appeared irritated by the comparison, telling Greer her experience wasn’t the same as him having coronavirus while trying to find love. Bachelor Nation had mixed feelings about the conversation, but plenty of fans sided with Greer.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

