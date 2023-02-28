‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Greer Blitzer Reportedly Isn’t On the Group Date in Episode 6

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6 shows the women heading to Estonia after London. Zach Shallcross’s London trip was soured after he came down with coronavirus (COVID-19), but he’s back in action in episode 6. Oddly enough, Greer Blitzer appears to be missing from the group date. Here’s a possible reason why, according to The Bachelor spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6 spoilers ahead.]

Greer Blitzer in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach Shallcross and Greer Blitzer had a tense conversation in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 5

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6 allows Zach Shallcross to put the coronavirus debacle behind him. And London was also the source of a tense conversation between himself and Greer Blitzer. When Zach came down with coronavirus, Greer told Zach that she understood his pain, as the virus caused her to lose out on sales in her career.

“I had COVID at the end of the quarter during year-end, so it messed with my career in sales,” Greer told Zach over Zoom. “I know how you feel missing out on things.”

“I think me missing out on finding a wife is slightly more important than [a sales quarter],” Zach answered.

Zach later reflected on the conversation. “While watching it back, I completely empathize with her,” Zach said in an interview, according to a TikTok posted to Reddit. “I think she was just really trying to connect and relate with me when I had COVID and really I was just already frustrated with everything going on. I definitely could’ve delivered my sentiment in a lot more of a respectful way.”

Greer Blitzer reportedly isn’t on the group date in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 6

According to Reality Steve, Greer Blitzer doesn’t appear on The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6 group date. Reality Steve notes he heard at least one of the women this season gets coronavirus, which likely happened at the same time as Zach Shallcross’s coronavirus. The spoiler guru noted he believes Greer might’ve come down with coronavirus, thus the reasoning behind her absence from the group date.

“If you see the preview on the group date, Greer’s not on the group date,” he says on the Daily Roundup podcast. “And we know that Charity and Ariel have the one-on-ones, and there are only six women on the group date. Well, nine women went to Estonia. So, that only leaves Greer. I don’t know, but my guess is that it’s probably her [who gets coronavirus].”

How far does she get with Zach Shallcross?

So, how far does Greer Blitzer get with Zach Shallcross? According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, she gets eliminated in Budapest, Hungary. Zach and the women travel to Budapest in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 7.

If Greer gets coronavirus and doesn’t leave the show until Budapest, that also means that The Bachelor producers changed up the rules this season. During The Bachelorette Season 17, Logan Palmer had to leave the show after allegedly getting coronavirus. But Greer might’ve been able to stay and compete for Zach’s love despite a possible illness.

Either way, it doesn’t matter too much regarding how long Greer stayed, as she reportedly doesn’t make it to hometowns.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

