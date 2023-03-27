‘The Bachelor’ Contestants Use Code Words When ‘They Want Out’ of Fantasy Suites Claims Ex-Producer

An ex-producer of The Bachelor claims that ABC TV reality series contestants may use code words when they feel “uncomfortable” in the show’s legendary fantasy suites. These words vary but allow producers to end the evening if a contestant would instead return to their room if their overnight date didn’t go as planned.

What are the fantasy suites?

Fantasy suites intend to give the series lead some camera-free time to explore a physical relationship with their final suitors. Each of the final contestants of The Bachelor or Bachelorette has the opportunity to stay overnight in a luxurious room with the man or woman they are falling for.

Fantasy suite nights have determined the outcome of many winners of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. But the evening has also broken many fledgling relationships as well.

However, what happens in the fantasy suites is supposed to remain within the confines of that room. But, many of the series’ stars have taken to telling all while the cameras roll, leading to hurt feelings and upended relationships.

Since the evenings are not filmed, production reportedly sets boundaries for these physical encounters. An ex-Bachelor producer says some safety measures exist for men and women who may feel uncomfortable in this intimate setting and want to leave.

‘The Bachelor’ contestants use code words when ‘they want out’ of fantasy suites

Rolling Stone spoke to an ex-producer of The Bachelor, who said the series had implemented some safeguards for contestants during the highly-charged overnight dates. These fantasy suite encounters culminate after weeks of contestants trying to position contestants in the best light for their prospective beaus. These physical evenings can make or break a relationship.

Reportedly the show’s producers are responsible for ensuring the contestants and series leads feel comfortable. “At some point, we’re not shooting them doing anything, but as producers, we sit outside, and we listen in case something were to happen,” an ex-Bachelor producer claimed.

The producer said each contestant would speak to production before heading into the fantasy suite. Then they would devise a code word or phrase if they felt uncomfortable and wanted out of the evening.

“They each know something they can say, like, ‘Oh my God, I love red roses,’ and that wouldn’t be obvious to another person to pick up on, but it means they want out,” the former producer said. “And then we go into the room and get them out of the situation. We don’t make it awkward.”

‘Bachelor’ star Zack Shallcross’s fantasy suite episode didn’t go as planned

The fantasy suite revelations did not directly involve season 27 lead Zach Shallcross or the women of his season. Comparatively, Shallcross believed intimate acts were not how he imagined a “healthy engagement should start.”

During his fantasy suite episode, Shallcross had his first overnight date with Ariel Frenkel. Their fantasy suite date was sex free, and instead, they spent the evening cuddling. He told Frenkel, “sharing that intimate moment should be saved for that moment of engagement.”

But in a quick turnaround, Shallcross broke his rule with frontrunner Gabi Elnicki. “We both agreed and wanted to have sex together, which was very special. I feel terrible because I’ve essentially gone against my word,” he said.

Subsequently, Shallcross told his third finalist, Kaity Biggar, that he slept with Elnicki. She responded, “I get that you wanted to tell me, and I know you’re saying that because you respect me, but I could have honestly gone without hearing that.”

Shallcross alleged he felt terrible about his intimacy with Elnicki during the next rose ceremony. He sent Frenkel home, and Elnicki felt stigmatized.

“I thought I’d be a lot happier,” Elnicki stated. “Right now, I feel like I am wearing a big ‘A’ on my chest. It’s a very uncomfortable feeling, and he’s only making eye contact with Kaity when I feel like I’ve just been put through the wringer here.”

The Bachelor finale airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.