‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Brooklyn’s Rose Ceremony Dress Has Special Significance

Brooklyn Willie is one of Zach’s final seven contestants on The Bachelor. Next week she will continue her journey with Zach in Budapest, Hungary. The 25-year-old rodeo racer was a fan of the franchise long before getting cast in the show. She joined the series to pursue Zach Shallcross, and during night 2, Brooklyn wore a very special dress for the rose ceremony.

[WARNING: This article contains The Bachelor 2023 spoilers regarding Brooklyn Willie and Zach Shallcross.]

Brooklyn Willie and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Brooklyn went on 1-on-1 with Zach in the Bahamas

Brooklyn joined the cast of The Bachelor as one of thirty women competing for Zach Shallcross’ heart. She is an adventurous 25-year-old from Stillwater, Oklahoma, who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Back home, she ropes and runs barrels for the rodeo.

Brooklyn had her first 1-on-1 date with Zach in the Bahamas. Zach and Brooklyn went ATV-ing and later arrived at a romantic, secluded beach. The pair sipped champagne and kissed in the ocean. Later they had a deeper conversation at dinner, and Zach awarded Brooklyn a rose.

Brooklyn wore an old prom dress while watching Peter’s season of ‘The Bachelor’

Brooklyn Willie was a fan of The Bachelor long before coming on the show. She and her friends got together to watch the series and sometimes joked about her going on the show. Though Brooklyn didn’t take it seriously at first, an Instagram post had some people convinced she was a contestant.

“I want to say it was Peter’s season, we were watching the finale, and I was at a friend’s house, and we all were in old prom dresses,” Brooklyn explained during an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

“We dressed up like a rose ceremony, and I posted it on Instagram, and I was like, ‘Catch us on the next season of the Bachelor,’ like just joking. It went all over my hometown. Everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, Brooklyn’s going to be on The Bachelor.’ I was like, ‘Guys, no, it’s just a joke.'”

Brooklyn wore the same prom dress during the night 2 cocktail party

Brooklyn’s friends eventually nominated her to be a contestant on The Bachelor and even convinced her to apply to be on the show. Not thinking too much of it, Brooklyn agreed. “Almost a year later, casting reached out to me, and it’s been full steam ahead ever since.” she continued.

On the podcast, Brooklyn revealed that she brought the prom dress from her Instagram post with her on The Bachelor and wore it during the night 2 rose ceremony. “I wore it the second rose ceremony. It was the black one that was cut out with sheer on the sides.” Who would have thought that the dress would appear on the show four years after her Instagram post?

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

