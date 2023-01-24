‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Brooklyn Willie? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

After a small break, it’s time to dive back into the world of The Bachelor. The upcoming season stars Zach Shallcross as the lead, and many fans already know a lot about him. Zach first appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette, and Zach developed a strong connection with Rachel. However, love wasn’t in the cards for the pair, and now he’s ready for another chance at love. Thirty new women joined the cast, and one of those is Brooklyn Willie. Here’s everything we know about Brooklyn from her age, Instagram, and more.

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ stars Brooklyn Willie. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Brooklyn Willie on this season of ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

Brooklyn calls Stillwater, Oklahoma, home. An animal lover, Brooklyn discovered her passion for horses and the rodeo at only 13 years old. According to her ABC bio, Brooklyn dreams of becoming a rodeo star one day and loves the art of barrel racing.

Her Bachelor bio also adds that Brooklyn has had a rough go of things regarding past relationships, and she’s ready for a fresh start with Zach. The “fun facts” section (which the ABC producers undoubtedly created themselves) describes Brooklyn as someone who “loves to start her day off with a breakfast burrito.” It also proclaims her to be a two-stepping pro and that she “would love to be able to teleport one day.”

He's here and he's ready to find his soulmate. ❤️ Don't miss @zach_shallcross's journey as #TheBachelor starting Monday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/VL2kB3ZAlv — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

How old is Brooklyn Willie, and what does she do for a living?

While Brooklyn dreams of becoming a rodeo star, for now, the 25-year-old works as a lab designer at an oral surgery practice. Her LinkedIn profile doesn’t reveal much information about the Stillwater native’s professional life, but it does say she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Sciences from Oklahoma State University.

Where to find Brooklyn Willie on Instagram

You can find Brooklyn on Instagram under the handle @brooklynwillie. The 25-year-old has over 3,000 followers and posts plenty of photos and videos of her riding horses. Brooklyn also shares several photos of her spending time with family and friends, which gives fans a glimpse into her personal life. Her most recent Instagram post announces her debut on The Bachelor with Zach. She captions the picture with, “Can I steal you for #TheBachelor premiere on January 23rd on ABC?”

But the real question is whether or not she steals Zach’s heart.

The women are here and they're ready for love. ❤️ Watch the season premiere of #TheBachelor Jan 23 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/UgJk9UvHU4 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 5, 2023

What do spoilers suggest for Brooklyn Willie’s time on ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

Thanks to Reality Steve, we already know some of Brooklyn’s story regarding her time on The Bachelor. The reality TV blogger included Brooklyn in his list of “interesting limo entrances” because she shows up with a haystack as a reference to her background as a professional barrel racer.

He also mentions that Brooklyn participates in the first group date of the season, which features former Bachelor participants Victoria Fuller, Courtney Robertson, and Tahzjuan Hawkins as judges of some sort. Rapper Latto also appears and sings her hit song “Big Energy.”

Brooklyn receives the fifth one-on-one date of the season, and we know she makes it to the Bahamas with the group. However, on her next one-on-one date with Zach, something happens, and Zach sends her home on her one-on-one. We don’t know the reason why, though.

Tune in to see it all play out for yourself when The Bachelor premieres on Jan. 23, and check back with Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Bachelor Nation updates.