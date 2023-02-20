‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: 1 Contestant Self Eliminated Due to Rumored Bullying, Reality Steve Says

Since its 2002 debut, The Bachelor has featured hundreds of hopeful bachelors and bachelorettes. There have certainly been many fan favorites over the show’s 26 seasons, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t also been some villains.

‘The Bachelor’ season 27 lead Zach Shallcross with contestants | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

As it turns out, there are villains on Season 27 of The Bachelor, which premiered on January 23. According to reports, Brianna Thorbourne is said to have self-eliminated after reportedly being bullied.

Who is Brianna Thorbourne?

Found our Brianna from last night:



Brianna Thorbourne, 24, Jersey City, NJ. (IG: iambriannakay). Entrepreneur. Competed in Miss Jersey. pic.twitter.com/lKUOYokwR2 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 21, 2022

Brianna Thorbourne was one of five women who initially introduced themselves to Season 27’s Bachelor, Zach Shallcross, during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale. Even though every single one of the ladies seemed to have a fantastic personality, Thorbourne was clearly the most memorable.

The 24-year-old won over the audience with a self-assured selfie that Shallcross might never forget. As a result, she got America’s first impression rose, making her safe for the first night of The Bachelor. Thorbourne, at least according to her Instagram account, is a creative businesswoman.

In addition to her career as a model for numerous luxury labels, the Jersey City beauty is also the CEO of her own cosmetics company, Bourne Beauty. According to the official website, Bourne Beauty currently offers one multipurpose product; an electric makeup brush that can be used to provide an airbrushed effect.

In addition to her other cosmetic endeavors, Thorbourne has a history in the competitive world of beauty pageants. The 24-year-old competed for the title of Miss New Jersey 2020 and ended up in the top 20.

Brianna Thorbourne self-eliminated from ‘The Bachelor’

When love is at stake, emotions can run high. See what happens next, Monday on #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/sfpzKjhGnH — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 29, 2023

According to Reality Steve, Brianna’s time on The Bachelor was cut short owing to self-elimination. Reality Steve revealed in a blog post published on January 18, 2022, that Brianna decided to self-eliminate as a result of alleged bullying at the hands of several contestants, with Christina Mandrell serving as the instigator.

Reality Steve says that things got out of hand at a pool party when Mandrell and some other ladies were allegedly harassing Thorbourne over America’s first impression rose. Apparently, Mandrell took it upon herself to belittle Thorbourne by saying that the rose she received wasn’t from Shallcross but rather from America.

Fortunately, Shallcross decided send Mandrell home because of her treatment of Brianna and other bad behavior. As the saying goes, what goes around comes around.

Brianna Thorbourne shared that other contestants tried to block her from talking to Zach Shallcross the 1st night

Unfortunately, the bullying claims are starting to sound credible. Thorbourne recently disclosed some unpleasant conduct that she says occurred on the very first night of The Bachelor. Not wanting to get too comfortable, Thorbourne decided to talk to Shallcross before the first rose ceremony.

But while she really wanted to talk to the Bachelor, she knew the other ladies wouldn’t like it if she pushed her way to the front of the line. “I was really trying to be cognizant of the fact that it would look bad if I pulled Zach first, second, third, fourth, fifth, even tenth,” she said during an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

According to Thorbourne, having a conversation with Shallcross on the first night proved difficult. She only got to talk to him around 4:30 a.m. The other contestants tried to block her from going in, saying, “You better not go in there. Do not go in there and talk to him. You already have a rose.”

Unfortunately, it appears like the contestants’ strategy to eliminate the competition worked with Thorbourne’s self-elimination. But since she chose to self-eliminate, chances are we’ll see the Jersey City beauty in Bachelor in Paradise. Ultimately, only time will tell.