‘The Bachelor’: Season 27 Could Put the Show’s Future in Jeopardy

The Bachelor has been a reality TV show mainstay since it debuted in 2002, but there are signs that interest in the original show is in decline. For the first time, the drama and controversy about the season’s set-up are leading to apathy and lower ratings among the fan base.

This has raised the possibility that The Bachelor might not be long for the airwaves. Will this trend bring the end of the franchise, or is it simply a matter of producers choosing the wrong lead?

Zach Shallcross doesn’t inspire much confidence as the lead

Season 27 of The Bachelor had bad vibes from the minute they announced that Zach Shallcross would be the show’s lead. The casting of the tech executive as the lead annoyed many residents of Bachelor Nation after his breakup with Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette. Learning more about Shallcross has not done anything to make him more appealing to viewers.

The hosts of the podcast 2 Black Girls, 1 Rose publicly backed away from this season due to his lack of a “hook”, and they aren’t the only people watching less of The Bachelor these days.

Per TV Series Finale, the season premiere only brought in 2.9 million viewers and a 0.65 rating in the age 18-49 demographic. (Season 26 debuted with 3.54 million viewers and a 0.8 rating with the same age group.)

The show’s legacy of breakups and lack of diversity could also play a role

The notion of someone finding their lifelong partner on a reality show has always been dubious, but there is now a mountain of evidence that couples that start on The Bachelor usually end in a breakup. More idealistic candidates may be less eager to participate in the show knowing that they probably won’t find the partner they’re looking for.

This isn’t the only way The Bachelor feels increasingly out of touch with the rest of the genre. In recent years, the franchise has drawn heavy criticism for the lack of inclusivity among its participants and its poor understanding of racial dynamics. Matt James became the second person of color to star in The Bachelor in what appeared to most as a clear response to the conversations about race that dominated airways in 2020.

James has spoken about the show’s unease with his Blackness despite his casting. The past racist behavior of season winner Rachael Kirkconnell played a hand in the eventual exit of longtime host Chris Harrison. (Kirkconnell has publicly apologized for her actions.) The ignorance displayed by the show’s producers could only make fans less invested in the choreographed drama.

On a less serious note, recent tweaks to the formula, like the two-lead season of The Bachelorette, are not as exciting to viewers as what happens on shows like Love Island or Love is Blind.

What do lower ratings mean for the spinoff shows?

Any concerns about the future of The Bachelor are not yet having an effect on the rest of Bachelor Nation. As summarized on Bustle, another spinoff show is in the works, this one centered on senior citizens.

The idea was first introduced via casting commercials for men and women over the age of 65 aired during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. A 63-year-old named Holly jokingly made a case for herself in the premiere of Clayton Echard’s season, further seeding the ground for what’s to come.

Last year, Walt Disney Television executive Rob Mills confirmed to Variety that the show was “definitely going to happen at some point.” However, the format and exact date is still yet to be determined. It can’t be that far away, considering that ABC is currently running a nationwide casting call to find golden oldies looking for love.

If this new perspective takes on and becomes hit, then we may be able to put down Season 27’s struggles on the milquetoast man at the center.