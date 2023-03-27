‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Finale: Does Gabi Elnicki Self-Eliminate?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 finale is here, and fans get to see whether Zach Shallcross chooses Gabi Elnicki or Kaity Biggar. Zach had sex with Gabi during the Fantasy Suites, which made Gabi uncomfortable when Zach told Kaity and the cameras all about it. So, does Gabi self-eliminate in the finale? Here’s what we know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 finale spoilers ahead.]

Zach Shallcross and Gabi Elnicki | ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 finale shows Zach Shallcross choosing between Gabi Elnicki or Kaity Biggar

Zach Shallcross has a significant decision in The Bachelor Season 27 finale. He has to choose whether to get down on one knee for Kaity Biggar or Gabi Elnicki.

Zach connected with Kaity early on, as he invited her on an overnight date far before Fantasy Suites ever happened. She became an early frontrunner from the beginning. As for Gabi, she and Zach connected during their one-on-one date in London, and they established a close physical and emotional bond from there. Zach told all of the women he didn’t want to have sex during the Fantasy Suites, but he went back on his word when it came to Gabi.

“Today is a massive day,” Zach says in a clip from the finale. “It’s the biggest day of my life. My heart has been yanked in two directions. … I’ve caused pain, I’ve made mistakes, and I have to share it with someone very special to me that it can’t be us. And I just hope that it’s all worth it.”

Does Gabi Elnicki self-eliminate?

So, does Gabi Elnicki self-eliminate during The Bachelor Season 27 finale?

A preview for the finale appears to show Gabi considering leaving. Zach Shallcross seems completely torn over whether to pick Gabi or Kaity Biggar at the end, as he claims he’s in love with both of them. And Gabi seems to drop a bomb on him.

“Can we chat before we go?” Gabi asks Zach while they’re walking together. It appears they’re walking to go meet Zach’s family. Gabi then tells the camera she doesn’t plan on meeting Zach’s family. The next clip shows Zach crying.

While the previews make it look like Gabi plans on leaving early, she likely stays. Additional clips show Gabi and Kaity preparing to meet Zach at the journey’s end. While Gabi likely toys with the idea of leaving Zach in the dust, the additional clips seem to prove she stays.

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: Who does Zach Shallcross pick?

So, who does Zach Shallcross choose in The Bachelor Season 27 finale?

According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Zach picks Kaity Biggar as his winner. With this in mind, Kaity likely forgives all of the drama concerning Gabi Elnicki’s Fantasy Suites.

Kaity and Zach posted clues that they were together after the finale. When Kaity spoke on a podcast about Terry Black’s barbecue in Austin, Texas, Zach posted a photo of Terry Black’s to his Instagram Stories. Additionally, fans spotted them together and posted photos.

We look forward to seeing how it all unfolds during the finale and After the Final Rose.

The Bachelor Season 27 finale airs on March 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

