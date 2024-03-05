Who is Maria Georgas' tough father whom Joey Graziadei meets at hometowns? Here's what to know about 'The Bachelor' Season 28 hometowns star.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 hometowns are here, and fans are excited to see what happens when Joey Graziadei meets the families of his final four women. Joey travels around the U.S. and beyond to meet the families of Rachel Nance, Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent, and Maria Georgas. Maria’s father takes center stage in the preview for hometowns, as he appears to scare Joey. So, who is Maria’s dad? Here’s what to know.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 hometowns features Maria Georgas’ father

The Bachelor Season 28 lead Joey Graziadei chose four women to head to hometowns with, and fans can’t wait to see his final women with their families. Joey’s meeting the families of Rachel Nance, Maria Georgas, Daisy Kent, and Kelsey Anderson. And previews show how Maria’s father might be the most challenging family member Joey meets.

During the preview for hometown week, Maria admits to Joey that she’s never brought a man home for her father to meet. “My dad is not gonna make it easy,” she tells the camera. It’s unclear if Joey meets Maria’s mother during hometown week, as the teasers focus on her strict father.

Another clip from the teaser shows Maria’s father expressing his doubts to Joey. “It’s hard for me right now because I don’t know where you stand,” he tells Joey during a conversation.

To the camera, Maria’s father calls Maria “100% daddy’s girl.”

“If she gets hurt, it would be a problem for Joey,” he adds.

So, who is Maria’s father, Nick Georgas? He’s currently the president of Jubilee Candy Corp., and he got his start in the industry because of his father’s ownership of a chocolate factory. Maria talked about her dad’s work on a TikTok.

“So, growing up, all I heard was like my dad’s Willy Wonka, which is so funny,” she stated on TikTok. “I love it, but they sold the business, and my dad ventured out and did something on his own, which was sprinkles.”

Maria has an incredibly close relationship with her father because of the near-death experience she had as a baby with her mother. She posts about her close ties with her dad on Instagram and admits her relationship with her mother is still a work in progress.

Her near-death experience might be why her dad is protective of her

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star Maria Georgas with Joey Graziadei | Disney/John Fleenor

Maria Georgas explained the near-death experience she had to Joey Graziadei in The Bachelor Season 28, and it also explains why her dad might be extra protective of her. When Maria was a baby, her mother was driving when a semi-truck fell on their vehicle. Maria was announced dead at the scene, as her car seat was in pieces. Her mother experienced severe physical and mental trauma from the incident, plunging her into severe depression.

“My mom and I are still a work in progress,” Maria told Joey. “It’s been so much better. She thought you were so cute and she’s going to be excited to hopefully meet you.”

Maria showed photos of the horrific accident on TikTok. She also explained that she grew up to be “rough around the edges” because of how her father and brothers raised her. “I’m a little rough around the edges,” she said. “I know that’s probably not the best thing to say in the Bachelor world. It is because I was raised by my dad and my brothers. I’m just a little bit more tough.”

This article was originally published by Us Weekly.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

