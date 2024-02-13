'The Bachelor' Season 28 star Rachel Nance posted to Instagram Stories about the injury she sustained before heading to Malta. Here's what she posted.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 features several cast members with whom Joey Graziadei strongly connects, and Rachel Nance is one of them. Rachel didn’t get the most attention from Joey at the start of the season, but he’s certainly drawn to her. Unfortunately, she sustained an injury before heading to Malta in episode 4. Here’s what she posted to her Instagram Stories.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star Rachel Nance said she was injured before heading to Malta

The Bachelor Season 28 star Rachel Nance has become a fan favorite this season. Rachel is from Hawaii, where Joey Graziadei lived for several years, and Joey adores her playful and humorous personality. As the season continues, Rachel comes out of her shell while ignoring the drama between the other women, making her an even more powerful contender.

Unfortunately, Rachel posted about an injury she received while on the show. On Feb. 13, 2024, she posted a photo of herself to her Instagram Stories showing her wrist in a brace. “True story: I was injured an hour before we headed to Malta because of a ridiculous fall,” she wrote. “The first thing I said was, ‘I’m still going, right?'” She added a crying-laughing emoji and a cartwheel emoji.

Thankfully, the fall wasn’t serious, as Rachel made it to Malta with the remaining women. Spoilers say she also makes it through the fourth rose ceremony and heads to Marbella, Spain, where she has her first one-on-one with Joey. A preview for episode 5 shows Rachel and Joey dancing during their one-on-one.

“He is the man of my dreams,” her voiceover states. “I’m falling for him.”

She posted about the importance of representation this season

The Bachelor Season 28 cast includes women from all different backgrounds, and fans are excited to see Rachel Nance representing Hawaiian women. Rachel took to TikTok to thank her fans for supporting her on her journey.

“I’ve been receiving such beautiful messages and comments lately of people thanking me for wearing my hair curly on the show,” she said in the TikTok, according to Reddit. ” … Reading these messages and comments, it almost made me emotional because it took me back to when I was a kid and I used to watch TV, and I always wished that I saw more people who look like me. You know, just a brown girl from Hawaii, immigrant from the Phillippines, girl with curly hair. I used to struggle for years with loving my features, loving the color of my skin, loving my hair, and now I’m at a place where I just love who I am. I love that I’m now able to be that girl on TV that I wish I saw when I was younger.”

Rachel added, “I feel very grateful that I’m able to make people feel seen and heard.”

How far does Rachel Nance get in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28?

How far does Rachel Nance get with Joey Graziadei in The Bachelor Season 28? According to spoilers, Rachel gets quite far. She makes it to Joey’s final three women along with Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent. This also means that Joey heads to Hawaii to meet Rachel’s family during hometowns. Rachel is eliminated at the final three before the finale.

Fans are hopeful that Rachel could have a shot at becoming the next lead of The Bachelorette. We’ll have to wait and see.

Elements of this story were originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

