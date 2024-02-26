'The Bachelor' Season 28 Episode 7 is here, and we have rose ceremony spoilers. Who heads home next? Here's what to know.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 continues with Joey Graziadei and his final six women in Canada. Previously, Joey took the remaining ladies to Montreal, Canada, and they headed to Alberta next. So, who heads home in the next rose ceremony? Here are The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers for the seventh rose ceremony.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers ahead regarding the seventh rose ceremony.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 spoilers: Who goes home in the 7th rose ceremony?

The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers are here for the seventh rose ceremony. Joey Graziadei brings his final six women — Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent, Jenn Tran, Kelsey Toussant, Maria Georgas, and Rachel Nance — to Jasper, Alberta, Canada. Two women head home during the episode.

Initially, spoilers from Reality Steve indicated that there wasn’t a rose ceremony in episode 7. However, the spoilers later changed. Joey conducts a rose ceremony where two women head home. He doesn’t give roses to Jenn or Kelsey T. Maria, Kelsey A., Daisy, and Rachel move forward.

Joey gives two women one-on-one dates during the episode, and he gives two roses on those dates. The remaining four women go on a group date together. Joey reportedly doesn’t give any roses on the group date, leaving four women vulnerable at the rose ceremony.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 lead Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson | Disney/Jan Thijs

Joey Graziadei takes two women on one-on-one dates in The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 7, according to spoilers. Daisy Kent received the first one-on-one date, and Kelsey Anderson received the second.

Reality Steve reports that Daisy and Joey go horseback riding and hang out in a hot tub during the day portion of their date. Daisy received the first one-on-one date of the season, so it makes sense that Joey would want to connect with her again before hometowns. Daisy already explained to Joey that she has a cochlear implant, and he felt more connected to her after learning of everything she went through.

A teaser for the episode shows Daisy and Joey at dinner together. While Daisy has seemed very sure of Joey up until this point, she expresses doubt about falling in love with him.

“I can see us being so great together,” she tells him. “But, am I there yet? No.”

“I have doubt,” Joey’s voiceover states. “Am I just investing in these women that don’t see it with me?”

Despite the potentially rocky dinner, Joey gives Daisy a rose, securing her spot for hometowns next week.

As for Kelsey Anderson, she more recently had a one-on-one date with Joey, but Joey found himself incredibly attracted and drawn to her, leaving him wanting more. She explained to him that her mother died, and she was still grieving that loss. Their second one-on-one date involves them partaking in a polar plunge. Joey offers Kelsey a rose at the end of their date, and she happily accepts.

According to The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 7 spoilers, Jenn Tran, Rachel Nance, Maria Georgas, and Kelsey Toussant head on an outdoorsy group date with Joey Graziadei.

“I’m excited for today,” Joey tells the cameras. “This is the last group date. It’s pretty crazy.” He then tells the women they will all learn how to be lumberjacks by chopping wood and moving heavy logs.

Reality Steve says on the Reality Steve Podcast that the women “pleaded their case” to Joey during the night portion of the date. However, Joey doesn’t give any roses to the women during the date, and he also doesn’t eliminate anyone until the rose ceremony.

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

