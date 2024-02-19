'The Bachelor' Season 28 Episode 6 spoilers are in, and Lexi Young reportedly self-eliminates. What goes wrong? Here's what to know.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers are here for episode 6, and fans should prepare for a few surprising eliminations. Once again, Joey Graziadei has tough decisions to make during the sixth rose ceremony. But he also must navigate one of his frontrunners leaving on her own accord. Here’s what we know about Lexi Young self-eliminating.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 spoilers: Lexi Young leaves in episode 6

The Bachelor Season 28 star Lexi Young became a fan favorite early in the season. Joey Graziadei had a strong connection with Lexi from the beginning, as her sense of humor and humble demeanor attracted him to her. They had a one-on-one date in Malta that went exceptionally well, as Lexi was able to open up to Joey about her endometriosis diagnosis that may impact her ability to have children in the future. Joey gave Lexi the rose after the difficult conversation, proving he would work around the condition.

Unfortunately, The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 6 spoilers indicate Lexi quits on Joey. Reality Steve reports she self-eliminates after realizing that her timeline for marriage and children doesn’t quite align with Joey’s timeline.

The midseason trailer shows fans a sneak peek of how Lexi self-eliminates. The trailer shows a woman writing Joey a note stating, “We need to talk.” A voiceover from Lexi says, “I still have a lot of questions that I need answered. I just worry that we are just at completely different places in our lives.”

Joey reads the note and looks distraught. “This is just my worst nightmare possibly coming true,” he says.

She opened up about endometriosis in her 1-on-1 with Joey Graziadei

Lexi Young and Joey Graziadei in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 | Disney/John Fleenor

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 4 showed Lexi Young’s date with Joey Graziadei. During the dinner portion of the date, Lexi opened up to Joey about getting diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition where pelvic tissue grows onto other organs. During the conversation, Lexi expressed how she always dreamed of being a mother, but endometriosis likely makes it difficult for her to conceive. Her condition was also the cause of her last breakup.

Joey understood Lexi’s position and fully accepted her, even adding that there are many ways to create a family.

Lexi delved into her 10-year journey with endometriosis on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. She explained that her symptoms intensified when she moved from San Francisco to New York, and she started seeking medical help from various doctors. “I was diagnosed with things I didn’t even have,” she explained. “I was diagnosed with autoimmune disorders … and I, like, didn’t have it.”

“It’s been an uphill battle, if I’m being honest,” Lexi added regarding her journey since her diagnosis. She explained that doctors want her to have another surgery, but they’d prefer if she had it closer to the time that she wanted to start trying to have children.

Lexi Young explained that she was on an ‘expedited timeline’ due to her condition

The Bachelor Season 28 star Lexi Young told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast more about how she felt like she had to explain to Joey that she was on an “expedited timeline” for marriage and kids.

“Joey was never going to go in and say, like, ‘I don’t want to be with you because you can’t have kids,'” Lexi explained. “That’s not the conversation that we were having. It was more like, ‘Hey, I’m dealing with X, Y, Z; I might be on a little bit more of an expedited timeline than some of these other girls that are here. Like, how does that make you feel? … It’s OK if he wants, you know, five to seven years before kids.”

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

