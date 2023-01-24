‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Zach Shallcross Poured Champagne Into Mouths and Spilled on Women Night 1, Reality Steve Says

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 is finally here, and fans are excited to see Zach Shallcross take the reigns as the lead. Zach is ready to find love, and he’s made it known he’s taking his season ultra-seriously. Oddly enough, The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve indicate he spilled champagne on one woman after partying with them on night one.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor spoilers ahead regarding Zach Shallcross on night one.]

Christina Mandrell and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: Reality Steve said Christina Mandrell entered with a party bus on night 1

The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve indicate serious partying went down on night one, which might be partly thanks to contestant Christina Mandrell. Screen Rant reminds us Christina met Zach Shallcross prior to his season starting. She was one of the women to join the stage during The Bachelorette Season 19 “After the Final Rose,” and she brought him two mini liquor bottles.

Christina is 26 years old, and she’s from Nashville, Tennessee. Fans might recognize her last name, as actor and singer Irlene Mandrell is her mother, and country music star Barbara Mandrell is her grandmother. The Bachelor bios note Christina is a content creator and has a 5-year-old daughter.

The content creator certainly knows how to make an entrance on the show. “Christina came in on the party bus,” Reality Steve says on his Daily Roundup podcast.

Reality Steve says Zach Shallcross spilled champagne on a woman on the bus

‘The Bachelor’ star Zach Shallcross | ABC/Nino Muñoz

Christina Mandrell will undoubtedly make a splash on night one. The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve note her party bus comes in handy, as Zach Shallcross heads back on it after the women finish making their entrances.

“At some point during the night, after all the women had exited the limo and the cocktail party started, women are pulling him out here to do this and out here to do that, he actually went on the party bus with some of the girls,” Reality Steve said on his podcast. “He was actually pouring Champagne into Greer’s mouth.” The spoiler guru referred to contestant Greer Blitzer.

“And I know he spilled Champagne on one of the women as well,” Reality Steve continued. “Don’t remember which one. Don’t remember the name. … But I know that he spilled. Might’ve been Greer! But, I know that he was pouring Champagne into Greer’s mouth. One of the things that he did was go back on the party bus and party with a few women.”

Zach Shallcross promises there’s no ‘unnecessary dumb drama’

Tell a friend to tell a friend, we'reee BAACCCKKK. ? pic.twitter.com/86qoXY5CTg — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

Given The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, fans can expect a lot to go down on night one. But Zach Shallcross promised fans that this season wouldn’t be full of “dumb drama.”

“I would tell the critics and the fans, if you wanna watch something or this show and actually see love and no bulls*** and not a scene or not an act, then I think you’re really gonna love this [season],” Zach told Us Weekly. “If you are someone that wants the unnecessary dumb drama — alright, [but] I might not be your guy. Plain and simple.”

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

