‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Davia Bunch? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

ABC’s The Bachelor returns on Jan. 23, and with it comes a new lead and a new cast of women searching for love. Zach Shallcross stars as the lead this season, and fans of the show remember Zach from his time on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. Rachel and Zach’s relationship fizzled, but he’s ready to jump back into the dating pool. One of the new women hoping to hit it off with Zach is Davia Bunch. Here’s everything we know about her, including her age, job, Instagram, and more.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Davia | Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Davia Bunch from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Davia calls Charleston, South Carolina, home, and her official ABC bio describes her as “a bold and beautiful woman who’s ready to find Mr. Right.” She faced some difficulties growing up, but she continues to come out on top. The bio also adds that Davia is “ready to receive the love she has given to so many others in her life.” As for things she enjoys, Davia loves dancing and singing to Lizzo and reading books like “The Seven Wives of Evelyn Hugo.” Davia wants to find an honest man who prioritizes their relationship over everything else.

In the “fun facts” section of her Bachelor bio, it says that Taylor Swift has always helped her through breakups. Davia also loves oysters, and her secret talent is being able to “out-burp anyone.”

How old is Davia Bunch, and what does she do for a living?

At 25 years old, Davia works as a Marketing Manager. After some extra internet sleuthing, we found Davia’s LinkedIn profile. It says she works for a company called The Design Group. Her profile lists Davia as a graduate of the University of South Carolina, where she attended all four years. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Government.

Where to find Davia Bunch on Instagram

Fans can get a glimpse of Davia’s personal life through Instagram under the username @Daviaesther. Davia’s page features plenty of selfies, along with photos of her nights out with friends and various places she’s traveled over the years. Her most recent post features her official Bachelor profile photo. She captions the image, can’t wait for y’all to meet my new boyfriend. #TheBachelor premieres January 23 on ABC #BachelorNation #TheBachelor”

What do spoilers suggest for Davia Bunch’s time on ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

Spoiler guru Reality Steve revealed several spoilers regarding Zach’s season of the Bachelor in November. However, he didn’t go into much detail about Davia’s time on the show. He wrote that Davia makes it far enough in the season to travel to the Bahamas with Zach and some of the other women. During the fourth Rose Ceremony of the season, Zach chooses to send Davia home.

If you want to watch it all play out on television, tune into ABC on Jan. 23 at 8:00 p.m. EST to watch Zach’s journey on this season of The Bachelor.