‘The Bachelor’: Zach Shallcross Cringes About All His ‘Showering on Camera’ Scenes

The Bachelor franchise can’t resist showing off the season’s lead with at least a few shower scenes. This isn’t a new concept, and Bachelors such as Colton Underwood have spent entire days sudsing up for the cameras. Zach Shallcross was no exception, but he can’t help but cringe about all his shower scenes.

Gabi Elnicki and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘The Bachelor’ franchise features multiple shower scenes

For quite some time, The Bachelor franchise has introduced the lead with steamy clips of him rinsing off in the shower. The shower scenes usually make their way into the trailer and at least several episodes of the season.

Colton Underwood, the lead for The Bachelor Season 23, even spend an entire day filming these scenes. “You know how many showers I took? You ready for this? This is a spoiler alert,” he said on former Bachelor Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous in January 2019. “We had a shower B-roll day. It was awesome.”

Zach Shallcross details the weird experience of filming the shower scenes

Colton is far from the first or last Bachelor to partake in the iconic shower scenes. Zach Shallcross had his fair share of awkward scenes while filming his season. “The cringiest parts of this entire season so far? I’m just trying to think where to begin,” the Bachelor pondered while speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

“Everything from some of the night 1 entrances… Dancing in episode 2! I never claimed to be a good dancer, and the tapes prove it.” Zach suddenly put a hand over his face. “Oh, my god. The showering on camera.”

“I went into the season thinking, ‘There’s maybe a shower scene or two, so like, get my pushups in. There was like a shower day. Every place, there’s always a 1-on-1 day or a group date day. There were like shower days where you better be ready,” Zach explained.

“Hopefully, you ate pretty good the day before. Hopefully, you’re not bloated. Terrifying in the beginning, and then you just get used to it. You kind of have this relationship with the camera folks, and they’re essentially in the shower with you. It becomes routine. It’s the weirdest thing. I never thought in a million years I’d say that.”

‘The Bachelor’ fans are tired of the shower scenes

The first look trailer for Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor includes a clip of Sean Lowe scrubbing Zach’s stomach with a loofah. That was far from the last shower scene to appear in his season and some fans are getting tired of the footage.

“Send the shower scenes down the drain,” a Reddit user posted. “Nothing against Zach, he’s an attractive guy, I just don’t know what the producers are thinking! It’s such cheese,” a fan agreed of the shower scenes.

“I don’t think Zach enjoys them either. Do you guys remember the one where they just zoomed in on his thighs and chopped off his feet and held it there for like 10 seconds?” another viewer chimed in. “It was an… odd choice.”

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 27 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.