'The Bachelorette' 2024 is allegedly filming soon after 'The Bachelor' Season 28 finale airs. Here's what to know, according to Reality Steve.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 finale is here, and fans can’t wait to watch Joey Graziadei get down on one knee for either Daisy Kent or Kelsey Anderson. Previews teased a never-before-seen ending this season, and spoilers from Reality Steve explained what goes down. This leaves many fans wondering who will be the lead of The Bachelorette 2024. Here are early spoilers regarding the next season of The Bachelorette.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 finale spoilers and The Bachelorette 2024 spoilers ahead.]

Reality Steve said signs are ‘pointing to Daisy’ for the lead of ‘The Bachelorette’ 2024

Daisy Kent in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 | Disney/John Fleenor

Fans are dying to know who is the lead of The Bachelorette 2024. Reality Steve says it’s between two women — Maria Georgas and Daisy Kent. He couldn’t say for sure who producers picked, but he believed that the next female lead would be announced during The Bachelor Season 28 After the Final Rose special following the finale.

During The Bachelor Season 28 finale, Joey Graziadei chooses between Kelsey Anderson and Daisy. Spoilers noted that Daisy figured out that Joey didn’t plan to pick her, and she told Kelsey ahead of time. Then, Daisy confronts Joey and tells him that she figured out that he intends to propose to Kelsey, leaving him stunned. Joey proposes to Kelsey as planned, and they leave the show engaged.

Fans adore Maria and hope to see her become the next lead. However, producers may give Daisy a chance due to this shocking ending. Reality Steve spoke on the Reality Steve Podcast about what he thinks.

“The things that I’m hearing are pointing to Daisy,” he said.

Update: Jenn Tran was announced as the next Bachelorette during the After the Final Rose special. Joey eliminated her in episode 7 after she made it to the final six women.

He released early spoilers regarding ‘The Bachelorette’ 2024 locations

Reality Steve spoiled more information regarding filming the next season of The Bachelorette on the Reality Steve Podcast. On March 25, 2024, he said that filming for the new season begins on March 26, 2024.

“Limo entrances are tomorrow night,” he said.

Reality Steve previously mentioned that ABC planned to make this an “all-international season.” He released more information regarding the cities the lead and the men would travel to. “I just heard of a U.S. city that they’re definitely filming in. So, it’s not all international,” he said. “But, they are starting after one night at the mansion. They’re going to have opening night. Limo entrances will be at the mansion. … And they leave Wednesday to go overseas. So, it is going to start out internationally episode 2 and 3.”

So, where are they headed first? According to Steve Carbone, the first locations are New Zealand and Australia. “But, I don’t know which one is first,” he added. By April, the cast and the lead return to a U.S. city.

Reality Steve added that he’ll post the first three contestants he knows of on March 26, 2024.

Fans think that Maria Georgas might’ve posted a possible spoiler regarding ‘The Bachelorette’

While Daisy Kent was rumored to become The Bachelorette 2024, fans were rooting for Maria Georgas. Some fans believed that Maria posted a hint that she’ll appear in the After the Final Rose special.

Maria posted a clip to her Instagram Stories on the night of The Bachelor Season 28 finale that fans found suspicious. The clip shows her preparing for the Women Tell All, which aired the week before. “It all ends tonight. Who’s ready!!?” she captioned the clip.



“RS said on his podcast he doesn’t know who has been chosen but that he is leaning towards it being Daisy,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “I’m taking that with a grain of salt, though, considering recent events. However, I refuse to watch if Daisy has been chosen.”

Elements of this story were originally reported by Reality Steve.



The Bachelor Season 28 finale airs on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.