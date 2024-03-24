'The Bachelor' Season 28 star Kelsey Anderson showed off another bold look in public after the Women Tell All. Here's what she wore.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 is almost over, and fans can’t wait to see whether Joey Graziadei chooses Daisy Kent or Kelsey Anderson. Joey is undeniably attracted to Kelsey and admitted to falling head over heels in love with her. After the Women Tell All aired, Kelsey was spotted out in New Orleans with a daring look. Here’s what she wore.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star Kelsey Anderson was spotted in neon green pants at a local festival

The Bachelor Season 28 star Kelsey Anderson has a beautiful wardrobe this season. The stunning contestant’s wardrobe includes an off-white cocktail midi dress with a lace top from House of CB during “Women Tell All” week, a green satin midi dress from Rails during overnight week, and a criss-cross halter crop from Staud during another date with Joey. It’s clear that Kelsey has a clear sense of style, and she was recently spotted in a never-before-seen outfit while in her hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Photos posted by The Sun show Kelsey wearing a black vest over an off-white, sleeveless, cable-knit turtleneck. She paired the neutral colors with neon yellow-green wide-leg pants and brown shoes. She kept her hair down for the festivities and was seen laughing and drinking with friends.

Unfortunately for fans, Joey Graziadei was nowhere to be found. Of course, Kelsey and Joey have to keep their relationship under wraps until the finale airs if they end the show as an engaged couple.

The star recently owned up to getting lip filler in the past

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 cast member Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei | Disney/Jan Thijs

The Bachelor Season 28 fans noticed Kelsey Anderson’s undeniable beauty. While she dresses exceptionally well, she also admitted to having lip filler in the past. Unfortunately, she hated how the filler looked and dissolved it.

Kelsey reflected on her choice to get lip filler in a TikTok posted on March 21, 2024. She explained that her smile in college used to look different, as she would tuck her top lip under when smiling.

“I don’t know why I would always tuck my lip under. I’ve trained myself not to do that anymore,” she said in the TikTok. “And, I will say, I did get lip filler a little over a year ago. It was probably about a year ago. I, honestly, was so upset at myself after I got it. I have never wanted lip filler before, and I don’t know why I got it. I’ve always had fuller lips, I just would always tuck them in whenever I would smile.”

Kelsey added that she never sees herself getting lip filler again. “I’m happy with the way that I look without anything extra,” she said.

Joey Graziadei explained when he fell completely in love with Kelsey Anderson

Fans will see who Joey Graziadei chooses during The Bachelor Season 28 finale. Joey told Kelsey Anderson that he was falling in love with her, and Us Weekly spoke to him more about how he realized his feelings.

“It’s a great question,” Joey said. “With Kelsey … you go back to the last time she really started expressing things, almost back to Montreal. We were going a lot of off feelings, but there weren’t really words being exchanged, so I did hold it in for a while. We both agree [that] when she was falling in Montreal, I was falling too. … I never said it to her because I wanted to be intentional with my words.”

“But it was really after our second one-on-one in Jasper, how just great that day was, how much we were starting to continue to see things move forward and not take any steps back,” he continued. “That was when I kind of truly knew that I was falling in love with her.”

The Bachelor Season 28 finale airs on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.