ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 finale is nearly here, and fans see how Joey Graziadei’s “unprecedented ending” goes down. Fans already have their pick for who they hope to see as the next lead of The Bachelorette. And Joey might know more than he lets on. Here’s what he said about The Bachelorette lead.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers ahead regarding who might become the next lead of The Bachelorette.]

The Bachelor Season 28 fans can’t wait to find out who is set to become the next lead of The Bachelorette. According to spoilers from Reality Steve, producers are choosing between two contestants — Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas. Joey Graziadei sent Maria home after meeting her family during hometowns, but fans adored her through the season. Daisy makes it to Joey’s final two women. However, according to spoilers from Reality Steve, she knows that Joey plans to pick Kelsey Anderson, so she tells Kelsey and Joey that she knows the truth.

So, what does Joey have to say about the next Bachelorette? Kaitlyn Bristowe, the Off the Vine podcast host, asked Joey if there’s a clear frontrunner to become the next lead.

“I think there’s a chance of it because I know people usually kind of rally behind someone,” Joey said. “I’ll stand on the fact that there are a lot of amazing women throughout this season. So, I think there’s going to be a lot of favorites.”

Kaitlyn added that she hopes the next Bachelorette will be Canadian, which Maria is. Joey nodded in agreement. “You’ve got a couple this season, so you’ve got a couple to root for,” Joey said.

Maria Georgas discussed the possible opportunity for her to return as the lead

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star Maria Georgas with Joey Graziadei | Disney/John Fleenor

Would Maria Georgas return to Bachelor Nation as the lead of The Bachelorette after her arduous journey in The Bachelor Season 28? E! News asked Maria what she thought of the idea. She said she’s in “awe” of fans’ support, and she seems open to returning in any capacity.

“I’m in awe of it,” Maria said, according to Yahoo. “I always wanted to be on the show, but not once did I ever think I could get the opportunity to be the Bachelorette. It’s amazing that people think that I can do that. So, I’m just appreciative of that. And it makes me happy.”

Maria’s not opposed to returning to another season of The Bachelor. “Maybe the second time, I’d do it better,” she said. “And I would get my head in the game. Well, actually, I’d get out of my head. That’s probably what I would do better for the next time.”

A fan on Reddit said the next lead for ‘The Bachelorette’ has already been chosen

A fan on Reddit might’ve given away the next lead of The Bachelorette.

“I went out for dinner last night with a friend of mine who is related to Maria’s family through marriage, and she confirmed to me that Maria has already signed a contract to be the next Bachelorette,” the fan alleged. ‘Producers absolutely love her and what she’s done for their ratings. Apparently, Maria’s dad was originally not on board but agreed to her doing it later on.”

Other fans aren’t convinced that this means Maria is definitely the next lead, as multiple women sign contracts before producers make their final choice.

The Bachelor Season 28 Women Tell All airs on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

