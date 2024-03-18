Maria Georgas commented on the possibility of her becoming the next lead of 'The Bachelorette.' Here's what she said, and more.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 is almost over, and fans want to know who will become the next lead of The Bachelorette. Maria Georgas is a fan-favorite contestant from this season, and she’s a strong contender to become the next lead. Here’s what she had to say about the prospect.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 Women Tell All spoilers ahead.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 favorite Maria Georgas talked about the possibility of becoming ‘The Bachelorette’ lead

The Bachelor Season 28 wouldn’t be the same without Maria Georgas. Joey Graziadei sent Maria home after meeting her family during hometowns, but she appeared to be a frontrunner in the early stages of the competition. While her sassy attitude and funny comments rubbed a few other women the wrong way, fans adored watching Maria and thought of her as a breath of fresh air throughout the season.

So, could Maria be the next lead of The Bachelorette? Reality Steve reported on the Reality Steve Podcast that Maria is being heavily considered as the next lead, though it’s unconfirmed who production chose. So, how does Maria feel about the rumors? She spoke to E! News about potentially leading the next season.

“I’m in awe of it,” she told the news outlet, according to Yahoo. “I always wanted to be on the show, but not once did I ever think I could get the opportunity to be the Bachelorette. It’s amazing that people think that I can do that. So, I’m just appreciative of that. And it makes me happy.”

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, producers are also considering Daisy Kent as the next lead of The Bachelorette. Spoilers indicate that Joey chooses Kelsey Anderson, which Daisy figures out before the season ends. She tells Kelsey she’s the winner and admits to Joey that she knows the truth before leaving.

She would consider returning for another season of ‘The Bachelor’

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star Maria Georgas and Joey Graziadei | Disney/Jan Thijs

Given what Maria Georgas said after she departed from The Bachelor Season 28, it seems like she’s open to taking on the leading role for The Bachelorette. However, during her interview with E! News, she also mentioned that she’d be open to joining The Bachelor for a second season.

“Maybe the second time, I’d do it better,” she said. “And I would get my head in the game. Well, actually, I’d get out of my head. That’s probably what I would do better for the next time.”

Maria lamented how she conducted herself toward the end of her journey with Joey Graziadei. She wished she hadn’t grabbed him to speak to him before he sent her packing.

“There’s sometimes I watch back, and I’m like, ‘Oh, Maria, don’t grab him to talk to him at the rose ceremony. What are you thinking?'” she added. “But when you’re in it, you kind of just got to do what you’ve got to do.”

As for her “strategy” in connecting with Joey, she admitted she didn’t have one. “My mouth has a mind of its own,” she continued. “And I just speak my mind. It’s not something I planned to do. I was just like, let me go in there and be myself and roll with the punches. And that’s what I did.”

Joey Graziadei knows Maria Georgas was a divisive contestant in The Bachelor Season 28. He discussed the drama and the bullying accusations against her while on Live With Kelly and Mark.

“I don’t see everything,” Joey said. “What you see me on camera talking to these women about, that’s all that I see. So, I led with my connection, and my connection with Maria was always stronger. As for ‘wrongfully accused,’ I think the most important thing to talk about again is that it’s very tough through this process. I think both women have put out videos and explained that it was tough for both of them, and they’re both not in the right. It’s more about [how] they got lost in some moment. Instead of focusing on our connection, they were focusing on each other.”

The Bachelor Season 28 Women Tell All airs on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

