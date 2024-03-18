Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon will speak during 'The Bachelor' Season 28 Women Tell All. Here's what the 2 women posted beforehand.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 Women Tell All is here, and fans can’t wait to see what happens when all of the women from Joey Graziadei’s season get back together. Most of the drama during this season surrounded Maria Georgas. Now, Sydney Gordon — one of the women staunchly against Maria — and Maria are posting thirst traps ahead of the Women Tell All. Here’s what they posted.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers ahead regarding the Women Tell All.]

Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon posted ahead of ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Women Tell All

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 stars Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas | Disney/John Fleenor

The Bachelor Season 28 Women Tell All is finally here, and fans are eager to see Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon again. Joey Graziadei had a strong connection with Maria, but he sent her home after meeting her family at hometowns. As for Sydney, Joey sent her home during a two-on-one date with Maria. He gave the rose to Maria after not establishing a solid connection with Sydney.

Early in the competition, Sydney called out Maria for alleged bullying. Sydney overhead Maria commenting on Madina Alam’s conversation with a fellow competitor about age, and Sydney thought that Maria was talking negatively about Madina. This spiraled out of control, resulting in a war between Sydney and Maria. Several other women, like Jess Edwards and Lea Cayanan, hopped on the Maria-hating train.

Now, both women will appear on the Women Tell All and likely exchange words. Sydney posted a photo of herself on March 17, 2024, showing herself shirtless with a fur coat covering her chest and black tights covering her legs. She’s sitting on a couch, looking straight into the camera.

“Ready to tell all,” she captioned the post.

Maria posted a clip of her preparing for the Women Tell All on TikTok. The TikTok shows her posing in a low-cut minidress for the camera. “See you at the Women Tell All tonight,” she captioned the clip.

Maria Georgas takes the hot seat during the Women Tell All

The Bachelor Season 28 Women Tell All features Maria Georgas in the hot seat. Maria became a fan-favorite contestant following the drama from the season. She made it quite far with Joey Graziadei, but it was clear that he developed stronger feelings for his final three women. Now, she’ll appear on stage to discuss Joey, the drama in the house, and the women who called her a bully.

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, the crowd loves Maria and even begins chanting her name at one point. The crowd opposes Lea Cayanan, one of the women in the house who called Maria a bully.

“If we’re calling winners and losers of the Women Tell All, apparently Lea got it the worst,” Reality Steve said on the Reality Steve Podcast on March 8, 2024. “That’s what I’m hearing. At one point, even the audience started chanting Maria’s name. So, there is that. That doesn’t seem to bode well for Lea.”

Fans want her to become the next lead of ‘The Bachelorette’

The Bachelor Season 28 Women Tell All will prove just how much fans love Maria Georgas — and many want to see her become the next lead of The Bachelorette.

“I’ve been hearing that a lot from not only Joey, but people, all the fans, and stuff like that,” Maria told E! News regarding her possibly becoming the next Bachelorette. “I’m just in awe of it. I always wanted to be on the show but not once did I ever think I could get the opportunity to be the Bachelorette. It’s amazing that people think I can do that.”

The Bachelor Season 28 Women Tell All airs on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.