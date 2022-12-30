The Bizzies 2022: Reality TV Award Winners

Showbiz Cheat Sheet is excited to announce the winners of The Bizzies 2022: Reality TV Awards. There were lots of good, bad, and cringe-worthy moments in reality TV this year, but there were only a few that could win this year’s fan vote. Here are the best and worst reality tv moments for 2022.

Shawn Laws O’NeilTaylor Hale | Photo: Courtesy of Shawn Laws O’Neil

Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s TV writers and editors nominated and voted for four nominees in five categories:

Most cringe-worthy reality TV show dating moment

Biggest reality TV blow-up

Reality TV MVP

Best reality TV villain

Most shocking reality TV moment

After announcing the nominees, we turned it over to fans to choose the winners of each category via Google Form. Thank you to everyone who voted!

Most cringe-worthy reality TV show dating moment

Winner: Big Brother: When Kyle and Alyssa did it on the butterfly float in the Have-Not room. This moment was difficult to watch for many viewers, which is why it’s coming in hot as this year’s most cringe-worthy reality TV show dating moment.

Nominees:

Love Is Blind: Andrew using eye drops to fake cry during a confessional.

Married at First Sight: Justin tells Alexis her PH balance was off.

The Bachelor: Clayton Echard tells Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia he’s in love with them both and that he loved Susie Evans.

Biggest reality show blow-up

Winner: Big Brother: When Daniel yelled at Taylor for comforting Nicole and blamed her for Paloma’s mental health decline. This fight certainly left viewers’ jaws on the ground. It’s only natural that Daniel’s fight with Taylor is this year’s biggest reality show blow-up.

Nominees:

Bachelor in Paradise: Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi’s blow-up about whether itching is low-level pain.

Sister Wives: Kody’s knife to kidney speech.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Mia Thornton throwing her drink at Wendy Osefo.

Reality TV MVP

Winner: Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale. Taylor overcame an entire season worth of bullying and discrimination. She stayed true to herself, despite the racism that ran rampant throughout out the house. And for this reason, readers couldn’t help but crown Taylor Hale as this year’s reality TV MVP.

Nominees:

MTV’s The Challenge: Jordan Wiseley, who drove supplies to the Ukraine army.

Lizzo for her game-changing representation on Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Sister Wives: Christine Brown.

Best reality TV villain

Winner: The Bachelor: Shanae Ankney was cutthroat in her pursuit of Clayton Echard and ended up alienating the entire house. She got into multiple verbal fights, crashed dates, and purposely tried to send women home, and fans were not having it. So, Shanae Ankney is this year’s best reality TV villain.

Nominees:

Big Brother: Daniel Durston

Sister Wives: Kody Brown

90 Day Fiancé: Bilal

Most shocking reality TV moment

Winner: When Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller confirmed their relationship during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion after Victoria and Johnny DePhillipo broke off their engagement. We’re always up for some bachelor dating drama. But this moment brought next-level drama that earned the title of the most shocking reality TV moment.

Nominees:

Big Brother: When Kyle outs the Leftovers during Dyre Fest.

Real Housewives of Potomac: When Robyn Dixon instigated a fight after denouncing violence two seasons earlier.

Love Is Blind: The cuties scene with Cole and Zanab.

