The Bizzies Nominees 2022: Reality TV Awards

We're celebrating an epic year of reality TV with The Bizzies, Showbiz Cheat Sheet's annual awards for reality TV, music, and social media.

Love Is Blind – Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey | Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s TV writers and editors nominated and voted for four nominees in five categories:

Most cringe-worthy reality TV show dating moment

Biggest reality TV blow-up

Reality TV MVP

Best reality TV villain

Most shocking reality TV moment

Voting remains open through Wednesday, Dec. 28. Winners will be announced on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31).

Nominees:

Big Brother: When Kyle and Alyssa did it on the butterfly float in the Have-Not room

Love Is Blind: Andrew using eye drops to fake cry during a confessional

Married at First Sight: Justin tells Alexis her PH balance was off

The Bachelor: Clayton Echard tells Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia he’s in love with them both and that he loved Susie Evans

Biggest reality show blow-up

Nominees:

Big Brother: Daniel yells at Taylor for comforting Nicole and blames her for Paloma’s mental health decline

Bachelor in Paradise: Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi’s blow-up about whether itching is low-level pain

Sister Wives: Kody’s knife to kidney speech

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Mia Thornton throwing her drink at Wendy Osefo

Reality TV MVP

Nominees:

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale

MTV’s The Challenge: Jordan Wiseley, who drove supplies to the Ukraine army

Lizzo for her game-changing representation on Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Sister Wives: Christine Brown

Best reality TV villain

Nominees:

Big Brother: Daniel Durston

The Bachelor: Shanae Ankney

Sister Wives: Kody Brown

90 Day Fiancé: Bilal

Most shocking reality TV moment

Nominees:

Big Brother: When Kyle outs the Leftovers during Dyre Fest

The Bachelorette: Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller confirming their relationship during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion after Victoria and Johnny DePhillipo broke off their engagement

Real Housewives of Potomac: When Robyn Dixon instigated a fight after denouncing violence two seasons earlier

Love Is Blind: The cuties scene with Cole and Zanab

