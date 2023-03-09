‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Why a Brooke and Taylor Romance Would Never Work

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) have become The Bold and the Beautiful’s newest friendship. After three decades of fighting, the women dumped Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to concentrate on their happiness. But could the two women find happiness with each other?

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ hints at a romance between Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes

It’s refreshing to see Brooke and Taylor finally getting along. The former enemies realized they should be mad at the waffling Ridge instead of each other. Now that they’ve dumped Ridge, they’re free to live their lives how they please.

Brooke and Taylor’s friendship has become a main plot point on The Bold and the Beautiful. The two women are meeting for girl chats and supporting each other during an ordeal. The chemistry between Brooke and Taylor is undeniable, especially in scenes where they have physical contact.

Brooke and Taylor do have a connection, and it’s sparked speculation that they’ll become a couple.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans have mixed reactions to them becoming a couple

Brooke and Taylor’s friendship has taken everyone by surprise, including their families. But could the women create more surprises by becoming a couple? That’s the question on everyone’s minds as their bond continues to grow.

A Brooke and Taylor romance would be a huge moment for The Bold and the Beautiful. However, fans have mixed reactions to the pairing on Reddit.

“Okay I am really shocked and pleasantly surprised by their friendship. I totally buy it because if anyone understands what they are going through it’s them. But so help me, if they so much as even tease them as a sexual couple I’m going to spit,” wrote one user.

“I don’t really like them as best friends and anything more than that is unbelievable. There’s too much messiness and family drama over the years,” another fan wrote.

While many viewers were against the idea of Brooke and Taylor’s romance, some were in support of the pairing.

“Yeah, a BRAYLOR coupling is way more interesting and fun than anything else going on at BB these days,” one fan wrote.

“This slow burn is killing me lol!!! I want them together so bad!!!!” declared another commenter.

A Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes romance might not happen

Brooke and Taylor becoming a couple would be a huge twist on The Bold and the Beautiful. After years of fighting over Ridge, it’d be sweet karma if the two found love. However, Braylor fans shouldn’t get too excited at the prospect.

Although the writers are teasing a romance, they won’t actually go through with the idea. While it’s great Brooke and Taylor have become friends, chances are they’ll be enemies again. When Ridge returns, the show will reignite their famous love triangle.

Ridge can’t let the women go and he’ll be waffling between the two. Although Brooke and Taylor were adamant about giving up Ridge, one of them will eventually cave. The other woman will be furious and end their friendship because of the betrayal.

Braylor fans better enjoy the friendship while it lasts before family drama ensues to break up the pals.