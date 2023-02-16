‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Are Asking for Flo to Return

Once upon a time, The Bold and the Beautiful fans had grown tired of Florence “Flo” Logan. But since the character receded from the series, the absence of her brand of antihero has been strongly felt. Lately, there’s been a rising demand for Flo — and the most recent actor to play her — to re-emerge onto the Bold stage.

After all, Flo and her fiancé Wyatt Spencer’s raucous romance was perfect soap opera material. Why not bring back characters known for both grand magnanimous gestures and heartbreakingly awful schemes? It might depend on whether fans are ready for a recast.

Fans want Florence ‘Flo’ Logan back on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Katrina Bowden as Florence ‘Flo’ Logan in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The Bold and the Beautiful corners of social media have been increasingly pro-Flo recently. Recap clips are often met with Twitter replies demanding changes to the show, with calls for Flo to saunter back into the series.

“I wanna see Flo and Thomas back. We need more storylines,” Twitter user Chris Lonas wrote, also throwing in support for a Thomas Forrester return. That comment is representative of similar sentiments seen in the mentions of the official CBS Twitter account for the series.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Flo is stunned to hear from Paris that Shauna and Carter had an affair. pic.twitter.com/OGj4KlYzLm — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 8, 2021

Reddit user LynnK0919 had a returning pair in mind — and Flo was, of course, included. They linked to a Showbiz Cheat Sheet article speculating about Shauna and Flo’s return to raise awareness of which characters they hoped would make it back to the show. The post found support in the replies.

It’s a notable turnaround from the kinds of comments Flo almost universally received in the past. Just two years ago, Reddit user lindyan asked, “How do we feel about Flo?” Their own comments were negative: “I really don’t like Flo. I don’t think she brings much to the show and I feel bored whenever there is a part with her playing and I just skip it.”

The replies followed suit. The hate was almost uninterrupted, except for one user happily commenting, “I like her!” That fan was clearly ahead of the curve in showing some love for Flo’s controversial character.

Is Flo actor Katrina Bowden available to return to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Flo has been around since 2019, played by Katrina Bowden. The actor is best known for a memorable, hilarious run on 30 Rock as assistant Cerie Xerox. She’s still listed as a recurring cast member on The Bold and the Beautiful, so she could return as Flo at any time.

The problem is Bowden might be busy, according to IMDb. Her daytime job was extremely steady work — she has been on 225 episodes so far — but she sticks to recurring because she isn’t short on offers.

She regularly appears in TV movies and wide-release feature films. Most recently, she headlined the holiday romance The Most Colorful Time of the Year. She also took on other TV roles even during the most demanding periods of her daytime schedule, including an appearance in the true-crime drama Dirty John.

Could Flo get recast going forward?

So if Katrina Bowden is too busy to give fans more Flo, should The Bold and the Beautiful move on without her? After all, recasts are a big part of the daytime soap experience, thanks to the rapid-fire nature of filming. It’s a great gig if you have the time and don’t mind the stress.

But Bowden was a big part of Flo’s allure. The show’s producers might prefer to leave the character on ice until they can find some daylight in Bowden’s heavy schedule. And there’s a big hint that’s where things are going: The actor herself insists she hasn’t been fired and could return at any point.