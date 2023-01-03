‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Could Shauna and Flo Return?

Shauna and Flo Fulton (Denise Richards and Katrina Bowden) are the golden gals of The Bold and the Beautiful. Since 2019, the mother-daughter duo has entertained fans with their conniving attitudes. It’s been a while since the two have been seen onscreen, so could they be coming back soon?

The Bold and the Beautiful star Denise Richards I Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

Shauna and Flo Fulton are two controversial characters on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

In 2019, The Bold and the Beautiful introduced the new characters, Shauna and Flo. Flo was the first to debut in Jan. as an accomplice of Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). She was paid to participate in his baby switch scam involving Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) daughter Beth Spencer (River Davidson).

Three months later, in Apr. Shauna joined her daughter in California. The writers had the mother and daughter connected to other characters. Shauna was a friend of Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), and Flo was the childhood sweetheart of Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Flo also became a member of the Logan family when a test revealed she was the daughter of the late Storm Logan (William deVry).

Flo and Shauna take next steps in their plan today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/HlIOiFrS51 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 8, 2019

While Flo rekindled her romance with Wyatt, Shauna set sights on Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Their new life came crashing down when Flo’s deception in the baby switch was revealed. Although Flo and Shauna committed many misdeeds, the writers redeemed them and pushed them as the show’s new leading ladies.

Shauna and Flo haven’t been seen onscreen in a while

Although fans didn’t like Shauna and Flo, the show constantly featured them. However, by 2021, the characters and their portrayers were missing. Bowden’s last appearance came in Aug. 2021, and the actor has been busy with other projects.

Meanwhile, Richards’ character disappeared shortly after Shauna’s failed marriage scheme to Ridge. The actor did reprise her role as Shauna briefly in Oct. 2022. Shauna returned to offer Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) advice after Quinn dumped him and fled town.

As for whether the audience will see Shauna and Flo again, a return hasn’t been ruled out. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, executive producer Brad Bell said he’d love to bring them back. “I think the world of both actresses. I’d love to plug them in…at any moment if they’re available I’d be honored to have both of those characters and actresses back.”

Possible storylines for their ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ return

Depending on Richards and Bowden’s availability, Shauna and Flo could return to The Bold and the Beautiful one day. While some fans won’t like it, the mother-and-daughter duo could bring some intrigue to the show. Shauna’s return could spark interest in a Forrester male’s love life.

With Ridge single, Shauna could rekindle her romance with him. However, her interest in the fashion designer will spark jealousy from Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Shauna could also go after Eric Forrester (John McCook), which sparks a feud with Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis).

Flo expresses her guilt and remorse to Shauna today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/bs7jjTyHmc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 17, 2019

As for Flo, the last time fans saw her; she was happily engaged to Wyatt. Since Wyatt rarely mentions Flo, many are curious about their relationship status. It’s possible the two may be having problems, which will play out onscreen.

With Wyatt and Flow having issues, she may find herself straying. Flo could become involved with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Although the two dislike each other, they may bond over being pariahs in their families.

A Thomas and Flo romance would finally give him a new love interest. Plus, it’ll set up drama as he feuds with Wyatt and Flo faces Hope’s criticism.