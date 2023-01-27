‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Sheila Ever Getting Out of Jail is Completely Ridiculous

Soap opera viewers know they can count on The Bold and the Beautiful for exciting plot twists and juicy characters. Since its premiere in 1987, the show has consistently ranked among the top soap operas. Initially intended as a spinoff to The Young and the Restless, B&B has become a ratings success in its own right.

Numerous characters have gained prominence in B&B, inspiring fans to voice their opinions on social media. In light of the current shenanigans of notorious villain Sheila Carter, many fans took to social media platforms to wonder why the character keeps getting away with absurd deeds when justice should have been served long ago.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter | Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

Sheila Carter is a controversial character in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Since 1990, Sheila Carter has constantly been on CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful. Even though several different actors have portrayed Sheila, her character’s essence has remained unchanged.

Sheila is a primary antagonist in B&B and is recognized for her long-running rivalries with several other characters. These include Brooke Logan, Steffy Forrester, Lauren Fenmore, and Maggie Forrester. The character’s lengthy criminal history includes kidnapping Lauren Fenmore’s baby, shooting Taylor Hayes, and holding James Warwick captive.

Sheila Carter ever getting out of jail is completely ridiculous

Like Steffy and Finn, we had preconceived notions going into Sheila’s hearings. Many viewers thought, “Well, even if Steffy and Finn don’t testify against Sheila, she’ll probably still end up behind bars. After all, she had escaped from jail.”

However, the judge discovered that neither Steffy nor Finn would testify against Sheila or file charges against her. He explained that because Sheila had been “kidnapped” by Mike Guthrie, no charges could be pursued about her claimed escape.

While shows like Law & Order have built a reputation for their realism in depicting courtroom drama over the years, the same cannot be said about soap operas. This moment was undoubtedly no different.

Will justice be served? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/SiFCVR7sZa — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 8, 2023

B&B fans are fed up with Sheila’s ability to escape justice. Many viewers point out how ridiculous the character’s storyline is. They note that her criminal history and recent crimes make it highly unlikely she’ll get released or even be in a position that would allow her to escape.

One Reddit user wrote, “Maybe I’m missing something, but even using soap opera logic, Sheila should be back in prison. Even taking back Steffy & Finn’s testimony and Mike’s statement of kidnapping her out of prison, shouldn’t she be put back in prison for her original charges?”

Sheila Carter is here to stay

Sheila has repeatedly asserted that nothing can stop her. Despite committing numerous crimes, she manages to get away with it and continue living an everyday life. The character remains front and center in many of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s plotlines. For how much longer, then, can Sheila be expected to appear on B&B?

According to Soaps, when Brown returned to B&B in August 2021, she secured a long-term contract. The actor shared the tidbit during a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram.

This implies that Sheila will remain on the show, even though some viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful would rather that she not. Whether you love or despise her, Sheila’s character will always bring more drama and intrigue to the show. For the time being, there is still a story to be told, and we can’t wait to see where it goes from here.