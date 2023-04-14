‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Ridge ‘RJ’ Forrester Jr. Will Return

The Bold and the Beautiful has seen its fair share of comings and goings over the years. RJ Forrester was last seen by fans in 2018 when he left to attend boarding school. His return to the popular daytime soap has been hinted at for a few months.

According to Deadline, Ridge, who was last portrayed by actor Anthony Turpel, was greatly missed by fans. Millions of viewers are ecstatic to hear that Ridge “RJ” Forrester will return to the show.

Who is taking over the role of RJ?

According to Yahoo! Sports, the role of RJ will be taken over by Joshua Hoffman. Hoffman is the fifth actor to play the character. The role has been previously portrayed by actors Mace Coronel, Jack Horan, and Ridge Perkett.

The Movie Database reports that Hoffman has had roles on shows such as Criminal Minds, Talia in the Kitchen, and Girl Meets World. Fans will be interested to know that the multitalented star is also an accomplished pianist, guitarist, singer, and songwriter. Also known for his work in Shameless and Code Black, the actor’s first episode will air on April 21.

Why did RJ leave in 2018?

It’s been a few years since RJ was seen on the show, so what happened to the beloved character?

According to The List, RJ has been an important figure on The Bold and the Beautiful as the son of Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan. As a child, the character was often spoken about, but not seen that much. In 2016, he came to the Forrester mansion to try to reunite his parents.

At the same time, RJ started a relationship with Coco Spectra. She just happened to be the great-niece of a family rival, Sally Spectra, who had previously stolen Forrester fashion designs.

After convincing his dad to hire his girlfriend as an intern, it was discovered that confidential sketches were being turned into designs at the rival company, Spectra Fashions. Even so, RJ defended his girlfriend.

While the relationship continued, RJ’s character left the show to return to boarding school in Europe. Although he has not actually been seen since he left, RJ was mentioned on a few rare occasions.

Ridge ‘RJ’ Forrester is returning to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

After not being seen for several years, the excitement is building over the return of RJ. Deadline reports that the character is now making his long-overdue return to Los Angeles as a young adult with a career on the rise.

Naturally, RJ will get caught up in his family’s drama, and according to Celebrating the Soaps, there are several possible storylines. The character may get tangled in the complicated love lives of both his parents, and it is also possible that he may get to know Ridge’s ex-wife and Brooke’s former rival-turned-BFF, Taylor Hayes.

SoapDirt reports that RJ may also be back in town for his mom’s health crisis after she missed a doctor’s appointment. His return may help set up a new storyline for Brooke.

We also have to consider that there will likely be a romantic storyline for RJ, and fans can certainly expect to see some drama with Thomas and Hope. No matter what happens, fans can’t wait to see RJ return.