‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Feb. 20 – 24: The Logans and Forresters at War Again

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Feb. 20 through 24 reveal a week of tension. Another round in the Logans versus the Forresters war is emerging, thanks to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Here’s a look at what to expect.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal the families choose sides in Douglas Forrester’s custody outcome

The fallout from Douglas’ custody hearing continues to take center stage. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) were stunned by the boy’s decision. Douglas didn’t want to live with neither of his parents and opted to stay with his aunt Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

While Steffy contemplates Douglas’ request, Hope is fuming. The two women will reignite their feud over what’s best for Douglas. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal the custody situation gets messier when family members take sides.

Thomas will be in favor of Douglas living with Steffy since he has a better chance of seeing his son. Meanwhile, Liam will again be torn between Hope and Steffy. While he wants to support his wife, he feels she’s irrational. Steffy is a good mother, and Liam knows Douglas is in good hands.

Whatever side Liam chooses, he’ll make the other woman angry.

Brooke Logan gets back into the dating game

Their children are fighting, but Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) aren’t letting it affect their friendship. Since dumping the waffling Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), the former rivals have become best buds. The two meet for lunch this week, and Brooke’s love life is the topic of conversation.

According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Taylor plays matchmaker for her friend. Taylor sets Brooke up on a blind date with a new mystery man. While Brooke is hesitant to get back into the dating game, she agrees to the date.

Will the blind date be a bust for Brooke? Or will Miss Logan thank her pal for setting her up with her new destiny?

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers hint that Sheila Carter has a secret

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) wrapped around her finger. The new couple has shocked everyone, including Bill’s family. Despite attempts to reach Bill, he’s adamant that he loves Sheila.

Although Sheila is with Bill, she’s still fooling around with her ex-lover Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). But that’s not the only thing she’s hiding from the Spencer Publications CEO. According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Sheila has a secret.

The secret might have something to do with Sheila’s hold over Bill. The business tycoon hasn’t acted like himself since pairing up with Sheila. Could Sheila be using drugs or hypnosis to get Bill to do her dirty work? Or could she have the real Bill held captive and use an imposter a part of her charade?