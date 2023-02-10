‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Feb. 13 – 17: Douglas Makes a Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Feb. 13 through 17 reveal a week of decisions. A verdict is reached in a custody battle while one man contemplates his romantic future. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Henry Joseph Samiri and Matthew Atkinson I Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal that a verdict is reached in Douglas Forrester’s custody battle

Poor little Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) has been involved in custody disputes between his parents. This time Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) war gets messy when they’re dragged to court. Thomas wants to be with his son, while Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are determined to keep Douglas safe from Thomas.

A custody battle is brewing on #BoldandBeautiful! ? B&B is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/1hsQSLIsNX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 5, 2023

Both sides make compelling arguments in their cases. However, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal the custody verdict lies in Douglas’ hands. The judge wants to hear Douglas’ thoughts, and his choice will be shocking.

Will Douglas stay with Hope and Liam? Will he go back to living with Thomas? Or will he decide he wants to be with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan)?

Eric Forrester advises Thomas Forrester

The custody hearing may not go in Thomas’ favor. Thomas is upset after losing his job and now his son. Yet, everything may not be lost for the fashion designer. According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Eric Forrester (John McCook) offers advice to Thomas.

Although Eric is upse tiwht Thomas’ constant scheming, Thomas is his grandson and he still loves him. The Forrester patriarch’s advice may also come with another opportunity. Eric may rehire Thomas at Forrester Creations or allow him to move back into the mansion.

Whatever Eric has to say, let’s hope this sends Thomas back on the right path toward redemption.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Deacon Sharpe wants a second chance with Sheila Carter

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has replaced Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) as the show’s new sexpot. the gorgeous villain has two men vying for her affections. Although Sheila is with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), she’s still close with her former lover Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Deacon will continue sneaking around to see Sheila. They both know it’s risky, but it’s obvious they’re still in love. While Sheila enjoys her rendezvous with Deacon, she’s made it clear she needs to stay with Bill.

Sheila thinks she can have her cake and eat it too. But if she keeps her secret meetings with Deacon, it’s only a matter of time before she gets caught. Then it maybe goodbye to Sheila’s life of luxury and freedom.