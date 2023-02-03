‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Feb 6 – 10: Deacon Can’t Let Go of Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Feb. 6 through 10 reveal a week of huge decisions. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) decides about her fashion line, while Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) questions her new romance. Here’s what to expect for next week.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Sean Kanan and Kimberlin Brown I Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal that Deacon Sharpe visits Sheila Carter

Sheila and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) had a hot and heavy romance. The two outcasts sizzled from the moment they met, and Deacon risked everything to hide Sheila from the police. But Sheila traded Deacon for another bad boy, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). With Bill’s help, Sheila has her freedom and is back in the lap of luxury.

Meanwhile, Deacon’s trying to move on but can’t shake Sheila. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Deacon makes a risky move visiting Sheila at Bill’s house. Sheila won’t be happy to see her ex, who is still hung up on her.

Deacon knows they can’t be seen together, but he needs to profess his love for her. Will Sheila risk everything to carry on her affair with Deacon? Or will she stick to her plan of being Bill’s new squeeze?

Thomas Forrester’s hopes are dashed

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has been down on his luck since the fallout from his CPS scheme. He lost everything, including his son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and his job. Yet, Thomas is determined to get back on top.

After learning Hope’s latest fashion line is a bust, Thomas pitches the idea of returning to Forrester Creations. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was adamant that Thomas was fired for good. However, Thomas’ friend Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) advocated for him to be rehired.

The decision to rehire Thomas rests in Hope’s hands. According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope delivers bad news to Thomas. Sounds like Thomas’ dream of working at Forrester Creations again won’t come true.

Thomas isn’t going to take this lying down, and he’ll be looking to retaliate against Hope.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers Katie Logan is outraged over Taylor Hayes

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is concerned about her ex-husband Bill’s relationship with Sheila. After her pleas fall on deaf ears, Katie is in for another shock. When interrogating Steffy about Bill’s blackmail, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) confesses to Katie that she shot Bill.

According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a furious Katie vents to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Since Brooke and Taylor are friends now, Brooke will defend her bestie to Katie. Chances are Katie won’t be so receptive to Brooke’s words.

Katie’s number one priority is protecting Bill and her family from Sheila. Since Taylor is responsible for her this mess, it’s up to Katie to fix it.