‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Sinn vs. Lope in Custody War

The Bold and the Beautiful couple Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), aka Sinn, face more drama. But their latest turmoil won’t have anything to do with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). The couple finds themselves in a custody disagreement with another couple, Lope.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Tanner Novlan I Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images)

Sinn gets custody of Douglas Forrester on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Steffy and Finn or Sinn as they’re affectionately called; have become the show’s new super couple. In the two years that they’ve been together, the pair have faced their share of drama. Most of their turmoil stems from Finn’s birth mother Sheila, however, they’re now involved in a heated custody dispute.

Steffy’s brother Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) sued Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) for custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Both sides were confident they’d win, however, Douglas shocked both his parents. The judge allowed Douglas to choose who he wanted to live with and he chose Steffy.

A custody battle is brewing on #BoldandBeautiful! ? B&B is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/1hsQSLIsNX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 5, 2023

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ character Hope Logan isn’t happy with the decision

Nobody was more shocked by Douglas’ decision than Steffy. She’s been a great aunt to Douglas and loves him like one of her own kids. According to SoapAsk, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy will accept the terms of the custody agreement.

Thomas and Hope are reeling from the outcome. Thomas may be more accepting of the situation because Steffy will help him repair his relationship with his son. However, Hope isn’t going to let the situation rest.

Hope loves Douglas and was upset when he went to live with Thomas. She dropped by the Forrester mansion every chance she could and was surprised to see Douglas was fine. Although Steffy is a trustworthy person and Douglas will be in good hands, Hope will undermine Steffy’s guardianship.

Sinn vs. Lope for custody of Douglas Forrester

Living with Steffy and Finn will be for the best for Douglas. Thomas needs help in working out his issues, and Hopoe’s parenting skills have come into question. While Steffy and Finn will provide a happy and stable home life for Douglas, it’ll be disrupted by Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy and Taylor get real with Thomas about Douglas. pic.twitter.com/qkPsVv8akP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 15, 2022

Lope will be popping in constantly to check on Douglas, much to Steffy’s chagrin. Hope will question Steffy’s parent tactics, especially if Steffy allows Thomas visitation. Although Steffy is mad at her brother, she would never do anything to interfere in his relationship with Douglas.

Steffy and Finn wll go into defense mode at Hope and Liam criticize Douglas’ new living situation. Liam know important Douglas is to Hope and how she wants him home. Yet, Liam knows Steffy’s a good mother and wouldn’t let anything happen to Douglas.

Although Liam wants to support Hope, he’ll also have to play peacemaker to both sides. While he’s trying to reunite Hope and Douglas, Liam might be straining his relationship with Steffy and Kelly Spencer (Sophia Paras McKinlay).