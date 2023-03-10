‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Mar. 13 – 17: Bill Becomes Suspicious of Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Mar. 13 through 17 reveal a week of trouble. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) doubts his new girlfriend, while Lope’s marriage could face another challenge. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers for the week of Mar. 13 reveal Bill Spencer becomes suspicious

Bill’s relationship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has stunned everyone, including his family. Despite attempts to persuade him to dump Sheila, Bill is staying with her. The reason Bill became involved in Sheila is that he was lonely.

He thinks he’s found true love with Sheila, who is using him. Sheila’s done a good job with her charade of playing Bill while having an affair with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). But the jig might be up for Miss Carter.

Can Sheila be loyal to Dollar Bill? ? Watch today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful here or on @paramountplus: https://t.co/jtJGI2BDEZ pic.twitter.com/Afs4Uw9Wvo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 8, 2023

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Bill becomes suspicious of Sheila. Naturally, Sheila will panic and try to cover her tracks, but it won’t be enough to curb Bill’s suspicions. Bill claimed that if Sheila ever hurt him, she’d pay the price.

With Sheila and Deacon’s affair in danger of exposure, all hell will break loose in this love triangle.

Trouble in paradise looms for Liam Spencer and Hope Logan

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) marriage will be tested again. The source of contention is Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), whose been a thorn in their side for the past four years. It could spell trouble for Lope with Thomas returning to work at Forrester Creations.

According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam will disagree with Hope’s decision to rehire Thomas. Hope isn’t thrilled with the idea but needs Thomas’ help to save her fashion line. Hope’s career is important to her, and she wants to do everything to keep her clothing brand.

Although Thomas claims he wants to better himself, Liam is skeptical. They’ve been down this road before, and Thomas reverted to his old ways. With Thomas and Hope working together again, Liam will keep a close eye on his rival.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers suggest there’s a new development in Douglas Forrester’s living arrangement

During Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) latest custody hearing, he stunned everyone by choosing to live with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Steffy agreed that Douglas could live with them temporarily, but another change is coming to the custody arrangement. According to Celebrating the Soaps, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Douglas makes a big decision.

A custody battle is brewing on #BoldandBeautiful! ? B&B is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/1hsQSLIsNX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 5, 2023

Since Thomas has declared he wants to change and everyone’s giving him a second chance, Douglas might choose to live with his dad. Or Douglas might enjoy living with Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) so much he decides to stay there permanently.

Whatever Douglas decides, it’ll create more drama in his ongoing custody dispute. Although Hope agrees to do what’s best for Douglas, she won’t be happy with the latest developments. If the trio doesn’t keep things amicable for Douglas’ sake, they could be headed back to court.