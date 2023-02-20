‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Douglas in Danger at the Cliff House

Poor little Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) has gone through much drama on The Bold and the Beautiful. Most of his drama revolves around the never-ending custody battle between Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). More turmoil will ensue with Douglas’ newest living arrangement, and it might lead to tragedy.

The Bold and the Beautiful actors Sophia Paras McKinlay and Henry Joseph Samiri I Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

Douglas Forrester chooses to live with Steffy Forrester on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Douglas has been stuck in the ongoing war between Thomas and Hope. The boy’s lived with Hope and her husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). But Thomas wants his son to live with him. Yet, Hope has kept Thomas from Douglas, mainly because of Thomas’ past misdeeds.

The two’s latest custody drama took them to court, where the judge allowed Douglas to choose who he wanted to live with. As recapped by Soap Ask, Douglas chose to live with his aunt Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Steffy was shocked by Douglas’ request, but after discussing it with John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) agreed Douglas could move in temporarily.

Douglas’ new living arrangement concerns everyone, especially since the show foreshadowed tragedy.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans are worried about the boy’s fate

Although Hope is against the idea, she reluctantly agrees with Douglas’ decision. She dropped him off at Steffy’s house, and the two shared an emotional goodbye. During the exchange, Hope told Douglas to be careful and to stay away from the cliff.

Hope’s comment about the cliff sparked speculation that tragedy will occur. The Bold and the Beautiful fans expressed their concern about Douglas on a Reddit thread.

“So, are we all in agreement that the cliff comment was a little odd? I swear it seems like foreshadowing. I wouldn’t be surprised if we eventually see someone fall or almost fall off the cliff soon,” wrote one viewer.

“Today, when Finn mentioned binoculars, I thought Douglas might step off the cliff while focused on a seabird. I’m glad the kids/cliff topic finally came up. That location is hardly kid or dog friendly,” another commenter replied.

“They better not pull a Delia Abbott move on us, is all I’m saying. That story with Hope and Beth in 2019 damn near killed the show, and I think we can all agree, no matter what one feels about Hope or Thomas, that we don’t want to sit through the death of a child,” another fan wrote.

Will Douglas Forrester die?

The Bold and the Beautiful tends to be unpredictable. One would think they wouldn’t kill Douglas, yet they killed Phoebe Forrester (Mackenzie Mauzy) and Aly Forrester (Ashlyn Pearce). If something were to happen to Douglas, it’d devastate Hope, Thomas, Steffy, and the rest of their families. It’d also open up a feud between the Forresters and the Logans.

If something were to happen to Douglas, Steffy would receive blame because Douglas was in her care. Steffy would be racked with guilt over the tragedy, and it’d shatter her already strained relationship with Thomas.

Instead of killing or hurting Douglas, the writers could use the cliff plot to redeem Thomas. He could see Douglas in danger of falling and rescue his son from a deadly fall. Thomas would be back in Hope and his family’s good graces, which might lead to him reuniting with Douglas.