‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Diamond White Says Love Scenes Are ‘Difficult’

The Bold and the Beautiful star Diamond White is famous for playing Paris Buckingham. Since her soap opera debut in November 2020, White has risen to fame and garnered new legions of fans. However, there’s one aspect of the job she finds difficult.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Diamond White I JUAN PABLO RICO/AFP via Getty Images

Diamond White plays Paris Buckingham on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

White debuted as Paris in the fall of 2020. Paris is Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) sister, whose arrival upsets Zoe. Most of Paris’ early storylines consisted of her strained relationship with Zoe. However, like many of The Bold and the Beautiful characters, Paris’ love life became a primary focus.

Paris’ two most significant love interests are Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). She began dating Zende after she arrived in Los Angeles. Despite Zoe’s interference, nothing could break up Paris and Zende.

Do Paris and Zende make the perfect match? Reply with a ? if you think so! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/wedDUrIo32 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 6, 2021

However, when Zende proposed to Paris, she turned him down. After her break up with Zende, she began an affair with Zoe’s ex Carter, much to Grace Buckingham’s (Cassandra Creech) chagrin. Paris accepted Carter’s proposal but was dumped at the altar when Carter decided to reunite with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer).

Since then, Paris has reunited with Zende, and things are going smoothly for the couple.

Diamond White says love scenes are ‘difficult’

Love scenes are an essential part of soap operas. While many actors are used to the scenes for a newcomer like White, it can be uncomfortable. In an interview with People, White reveals how it’s difficult doing love scenes, especially with an older actor.

“The only time it gets difficult is when I have to do love scenes,” The Bold and the Beautiful star explained. “The only time I get a little bit like ‘Ah, I’m scared’ is when I have to be half-naked with a guy who’s twice my age.”

When it comes time to film the scenes, White uses an in-and-out approach to finish it quickly. “Especially for the love scenes. I block it out. It’s like a trauma response. Get it done. One take, over.”

What’s next for Paris Buckingham on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Paris is currently with Zende, but there will be drama for them on The Bold and the Beautiful. If Paris and Zende split again, White has a few options for Paris’ new love interest.

“It’d be cool for her to go down the Thomas route because they’ve been spending a lot of time together. Also, Finn because she never got to live out her fantasy, so I’m going to say, Thomas or Finn.”

Thomas is determined to see his son. Watch today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful here or on @paramountplus: https://t.co/jtJGI2Cbux pic.twitter.com/D3gxfIL48m — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 21, 2023

Out of the two men, Finn (Tanner Novlan) seems unlikely. Paris living out her fantasy of having an affair with Finn would be enticing; however, Finn’s dedicated to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

A Paris and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) romance seems the best option. Paris has been offering Thomas support as he tries to get his life back on track. Thomas’ gratitude for Paris’ help could lead to a romantic spark setting up a Taris or Parmas relationship.