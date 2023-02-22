‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: It’s Time for Caroline Spencer to Return

Caroline Spencer II (Linsey Godfrey) is a legacy character on The Bold and the Beautiful. She’s a member of the Spencer family, with her mom being Karen Spencer (Joanna Johnson). From 2012 to 2018, she was a vital part of the soap opera. Although she’s gone, it’s time for Caroline to make a comeback.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Linsey Godfrey I Angela Weiss/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ killed Caroline Spencer II in 2019

Caroline is a favorite vixen/heroine on The Bold and the Beautiful. The fashion designer’s early years on the soap opera were spent breaking up Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) and Maya Avant (Karla Mosley). Although Caroline succeeds in marrying Rick, they later divorce because she falls in love with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Caroline and Ridge become a famous couple; however, their relationship is tested by the arrival of Ridge’s son and Caroline’s ex Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Thomas still loves Caroline even though she’s with his father. One night Thomas and Caroline sleep together while she’s under the influence. She moves on from the incident and later marries Ridge.

As Caroline and Ridge prepare for ?, we're looking back at their ❤️! https://t.co/nKpMBWb2PY #BoldAndBeautiful pic.twitter.com/axjSltzwci — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 29, 2016

Shortly after they marry, Caroline discovers she’s pregnant, but Ridge can’t be the father because he had a vasectomy. Ridge and Caroline agree to keep the baby’s paternity a secret, and Caroline gives birth to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Despite their efforts to keep Thomas away, the couple later tells him that Douglas is his son.

Ridge and Caroline divorce, and she later reunites with Thomas. Caroline and Thomas move to New York to raise Douglas together. However, tragedy strikes in 2019 when Caroline dies of a blood clot.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans want the character to return

After Caroline’s death, Thomas and Douglas return to Los Angeles. Douglas bonds with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and an obsessed Thomas plots to win Hope’s heart. The never-ending Hope and Thomas drama with Douglas has been clogging up screentime for the past four years.

The storyline has run its course, and it’s time to end. One person who can end the nonsense is Caroline. Although she’s dead, she can miraculously return from the dead to reunite with her family.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans call for a Caroline return on a Reddit thread. “Bring back Caroline from the dead to change Thomas and take Douglas away from Hope,” declared one user.

“I would LOVE to have Caroline back. She was such an interesting character and played with so much humor, passion, depth, and range by a truly talented actress,” another commenter wrote.

“Me and my mom keep hoping Caroline comes back and takes Douglas,” another viewer wrote.

Will the soap opera bring Caroline Spencer II back?

The Bold and the Beautiful has been criticized for being boring and lacking creativity. But if they want to add a spark to the show, they can bring back Caroline to stir up drama. Caroline’s return will be a shock but a welcome surprise to many.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful… Caroline returns to town, totally unaware of how much has changed. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/WZd7xSf3U0 pic.twitter.com/4ODS0Z5NY5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 5, 2016

Thomas will be overcome with emotion seeing his ex-girlfriend alive. Caroline’s return could motivate him to seek help, so they can reunite and be a family with Douglas. But Thomas might face competition from his dad. With Ridge a single man, he could use his charm to woo his ex-wife.

But the person who’ll most be affected by Caroline’s return is Hope. She’s been Douglas’ stepmother for the past four years, and she won’t let Caroline waltz in and take the boy. Caroline’s been away from her son for too long and won’t let Hope stand in her way.

While Hope always gets her way, Caroline will be the one to knock her down a peg.