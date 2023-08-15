Although filming has wrapped with ‘The Boys’ season 4, the WGA strike may still pose a threat to its release-date.

The Boys’ season 4 was speculated to hit Amazon Prime sometime in 2023. But the recent Writer’s strike has jeopardized the deadlines and fates of a few shows in the upcoming months. And The Boys might be one of them.

The Boys Cast | Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Filming for the latest season of The Boys began in August 2022, and wrapped on April 2023. Because of the time-frame, there was some speculation that season 4 might be released later this year. Show-runner Eric Kripke, however, didn’t announce an official date for The Boys season 4 debut. But the current WGA strike, which has already affected several shows, seems to have delayed the series even further.

“#The Boys update! 1) When #Season4 drops depends on how long the #WGA Strike goes. No answer yet. Tell the studios to make a fair deal,” Kripke once posted according to Games Radar.

Kripke explained that, although filming for the show has initially wrapped, there’s still post-production work to be done to fully complete the season.

“There’s a good amount of dialogue we write in post that the actors come back to record (called ADR), to help bridge story gaps or clarify a plot point.” Kripke added. “We’ll also edit dialogue together in different ways to ‘rewrite’ it. Writing at every stage of the process. #WGAStrong.”

The first season of The Boys’ spin-off show, Gen V, hasn’t been impacted by the writer’s strike in terms of its release date. It’s still scheduled to hit Amazon Prime on September 29.

What will ‘The Boys’ season 4 be about?

Kripke hasn’t given away too much information about the latest season’s plot. But both he and his cast have offered vague insights on what to expect in the future. The show-runner explained to Vulture that much of the season’s focus will be on Homelander and his son Ryan. Last season introduced a different dynamic between the two characters, the result of which could have massive stakes for The Boys universe.

“It’s whether there’s a second Homelander or somebody who can actually fight Homelander,” Kripke said.

The spotlight won’t just be on Homelander and his son. Kripke confided that season 4 will be a time of reflection and growth for much of its cast.

“But it’s super interesting and fun and really, really emotionally rich. Probably as emotionally complicated as we’ve ever done. So far, that’s been my big takeaway. Everyone is really facing their core issues in a way that’s pretty exciting, a very character-driven season,” Kripke told Variety.

Homelander himself Antony Starr has also given fans a taste of what to expect from The Boys. The actor revealed that season 4 takes the series to some strange places even for The Boys standards.

“There has to be a ceiling, but we can’t seem to find it,” Starr said. “I was looking at the person I was opposite, and I said, ‘What are we doing? I can’t believe this! I could have done anything else with my life, but here I am doing this?’ It was truly the most bizarre thing I’ve ever done.”

Will season 4 be the last season of ‘The Boys’

Kripke has shared that The Boys won’t be winding down as it approaches its fourth season. According to Fansided, The Supernatural writer debunked any potential speculation that Season 4 would be it, while also remaining tight-lipped about its release-date.

“Cause you’re asking! We’ve been shooting since late August. I’m here to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more! Most importantly, S4 premieres… at some point in the future in our discernible reality,” Kripke said.