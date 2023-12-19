Kody Brown and his four wives all have celebrity crushes. While Kody couldn't name Christine Brown's, he knew who Meri Brown and Robyn Brown found attractive.

The season 18 Sister Wives tell-all wrapped with a fourth episode on Dec. 17. This season’s interviews were less intense than the previous season’s one-on-one interviews. Still, host Sukanya Krishnan attempted to end the emotional confessionals with a fun question. In part four, she asked several Sister Wives cast members who their celebrity crushes were, and some of the answers surprised us.

Meri Brown has had a celebrity crush on Matthew McConaughey for years

The Sister Wives cast might be celebrities in their own right, but they aren’t above having celebrity crushes. Meri Brown was a bit shy about revealing what star she found most attractive, but she eventually shared his identity. She told Krishnan that she’s liked Matthew McConaughey for many years. Krishnan agreed that McConaughey was a good pick.

Matthew McConaughey | Rich Polk/Getty Images for Lincoln

It’s impossible not to notice he fits the criteria Meri set forth for her future spouse. When asked what she’s looking for in a prospective partner, Meri mentioned several personality traits and one physical trait she hoped to find in her next match. Meri said she’d like her next love to be tall. When Krishnan questioned if her next beau had to be over 6’1, she countered that 6’0 would be perfectly fine. Unsurprisingly, McConaughey is exactly six feet tall.

Janelle Brown has a thing for Gerard Butler

Just like Meri Brown, Janelle Brown isn’t currently dating anyone but is not against finding love again. Janelle has toyed with the idea of joining a plural family again. Still, the mother of six needs more time to dive back into the dating world.

Gerard Butler | MEGA/GC Images

While she is still coming to terms with the end of her spiritual marriage, she can still enjoy having a celebrity crush. When questioned by Krishnan about which celebrity she finds attractive, Janelle named Gerard Butler after doing some thinking. She also agreed that Jason Momoa was attractive when Krishnan threw his name out there.

Kody Brown shares his celebrity crush and guesses the crush of his ex

Kody Brown revealed that he’s had the same celebrity crush since he was six. He said that he saw Man of La Mancha in 1972 when he was just an elementary school student and was immediately taken by Sophia Loren. That celebrity crush has never changed for the former polygamist.

Sophia Loren | United Artists/Getty Images

Kody also had plenty of insight into who the celebrity crushes of his wife and former wives were. Kody immediately knew Meri Brown’s celebrity crush was McConaughey. He also revealed Robyn Brown’s celebrity crush, stating that Ryan Reynolds could be his “brother husband.”

Kody was unsure who Janelle would have picked. But once Krishnan revealed that Janelle named Gerard Butler as her celebrity crush, he agreed he was her “style.” Interestingly, Kody claimed he hadn’t a clue who Christine would pick, despite the mother of six being pretty open in the past about her attraction to Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore.

Krishnan never asked Meri or Janelle if they knew who their sister wives’ celebrity crushes were. It would have been fun to see if they also knew each other’s preferences.