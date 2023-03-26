‘The Challenge’: Where Is ‘Big Brother’ Alum Natalie Negrotti Now?

Former NFL cheerleader Natalie Negrotti rose to fame on Big Brother Season 18 in 2016, where she nearly won America’s Favorite Houseguest. She went on to compete in MTV’s The Challenge for three seasons, placing in the finals once, and briefly appeared on a YouTube dating show before seemingly stepping away from reality TV. Where is Natalie now?

Where is Natalie Negrotti from ‘Big Brother’ now?

Big Brother alum and The Challenge finalist Natalie Negrotti most recently competed in 2019’s War of the Worlds before seemingly leaving the long-running MTV franchise.

Since her exit, the reality personality continued hanging out with several cast members and has since publicly come out as pansexual. She also remains active in The Challenge community by promoting Paramount+ hosted spinoff, All Stars.

Additionally, Natalie revealed she still has knee scarring from an elimination in 2018’s Final Reckoning.

In May 2022, she celebrated The Challenge and Are You the One? alum Britni Thornton’s wedding with another cast member, Melissa Reeves. The reality personality has also attended a couple of Fashion Weeks, including one in Milan, Italy. Currently living in New York City, she frequently updates her followers on her travels through her Instagram account.

Natalie competed on ‘Big Brother’ Season 18

In 2016, the former New York Jets cheerleader made her reality TV debut on CBS’s Big Brother Season 18. She successfully stayed under the radar by downplaying her intelligence and got into a showmance with fan favorite James Huling.

The couple avoided becoming targets because they played the middle between the dueling sides of the house.

She came into power by winning a Head of Household competition and tried to target Victor Arroyo. However, he ended up returning to the game and eventually went after her, resulting in her eviction. She finished sixth.

Natalie was popular with the viewers due to her personality and how she stood up to Paulie Calafiore. The New Jersey native landed in the top three to win America’s Favorite Houseguest, but she lost to Victor.

Natalie also competed in three seasons of ‘The Challenge’

Shortly after her appearance on the CBS reality series, Natalie competed on The Challenge: Vendettas as one of the first contestants from Big Brother to join the MTV franchise.

During her rookie season, she proved herself by winning five daily missions, despite an illness that sidelined her from a challenge. However, Kam Williams eliminated her shortly before the finals. She returned for Final Reckoning alongside rival Paulie.

Paulie and Natalie instantly stepped into The Challenge Hall of Infamy after they went back on their promise to Joss and Sylvia, but who's really to blame? Should Joss and Sylvia have trusted them in the first place? ? #TheChallenge32 pic.twitter.com/OqHk2i7UuR — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 24, 2018

After losing an early elimination, the two won their way back into the house, ultimately finishing third. In 2019, Natalie finally returned for War of the Worlds, where she was eliminated by the fourth episode.

A couple of years later, the former cheerleader appeared alongside several other personalities in MTV’s YouTube-hosted reality dating show Match Me If You Can. She had a fling with Love Island star Kyra Green as the two made out in a hot tub. However, it doesn’t seem like the connection continued after the show. Natalie appears to be single.