‘The Challenge’: Danny McCray Says Episode 4 Challenge Rules ‘Didn’t Exist in Real-Time’

Three-time champ Wes Bergmann won the Gates of Hell daily in The Challenge: World Championship. However, USA winner Danny McCray disputed his victory as he thought it should’ve gone to a tiebreaker; a rule the former NFL player says “didn’t exist in real-time.”

Wes Bergmann won the daily in episode 4 of ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

In episode 4 of The Challenge: World Championship, the daily challenge required the duos to race each other to the end of a corridor before a gate closed.

If a player can’t make it back in time, their team is eliminated from the game. Additionally, the challenge would include a tiebreaker where the contestants would race to the opposite gate, with the person who reaches it the fastest winning the daily for their team.

Three-time champ Wes Bergmann and UK runner-up Zara Zoffany won, and veteran Nia Moore and Argentina competitor Rodrigo “Rodri” Cascón finished last.

After the episode aired, USA winner Danny McCray made it clear that he disagreed with Wes and Zara taking home the victory. Both teams advanced to the final round of the competition and Wes made it out the gate first.

Danny McCray says the ‘stalemate’ rule ‘didn’t exist in real time’

Even though Danny and his partner Tori Deal appeared to have caught up to him, the former champ slid under the gate, winning it for his team.

In a tweet, the ex-NFL player pointed out that Wes didn’t entirely make it through the gate as it closed on his body. “That counts as a win, or should we have gone to a stalemate?” He questioned.

"Ain't nothing more important than the moolah!" ? With what Danny's told us about Kiki, I think we'd get along great ? #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/iEM542WEWE — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 25, 2022

Additionally, Danny claimed “that ‘stalemate’ rule didn’t exist in real-time.” However, one fan disagreed, replying, “but he beat you there, even after falling.”

The USA champ responded, noting that the rules stated the competitors had to make it under the gate before it closed. “Did that happen?” Replying to someone else who claimed it only mattered who got the closet, Danny pointed out that his partner was the furthest away. “So, that would make them the loser if that’s the case.”

Danny wants to target his teammate’s closest ally

Despite being a natural competitor, as he previously played in the NFL, Danny wanted to win the challenge to gain power. He and his teammate Tori aren’t on the same page as he wants to take shots at threats, including her ex-fianceé, Jordan Wiseley.

However, after finally getting on the same page after coming off the tumultuous Ride or Dies, she wasn’t ready to risk the relationship again.

Give me liberty or give me the money ? Danny, Sarah, Ben & Justine are ready to show the world why they’re the best in The Challenge: World Championship! ? See how they did on The Challenge: USA ?? (streaming now on @paramountplus) before #ChallengeWorldChamp airs WED MARCH 8. pic.twitter.com/cKJ1as4euX — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 23, 2023

Survivor champ Sarah Lacina, who also won USA, and Danny are working closely to turn against the MTV legend as they don’t trust the seasoned vets. He specifically wants to target Jordan because he knows Tori will protect her ex over him as long as the three-time champ is in the game.

Additionally, the former Cowboys star doesn’t want to face the Battle of the Exes 2 winner in the finals, as Jordan has an impressive record of taking home the title in three out of the five finals in which he’s competed. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.