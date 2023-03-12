‘The Challenge’: Is ‘UK’ Star Zara Zoffany Single?

The Royal World alum and The Challenge: UK runner-up Zara Zoffany currently competes in The Challenge: World Championship. During the UK-based spinoff, she met Britain’s Got Talent star and Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, and the two hit it off, eventually making it to the finals together. However, it appeared the couple broke up a few months after filming. Is Zara currently single?

Zara Zoffany still appears to be dating ‘The Challenge: UK’ co-star AJ Pritchard

Britain’s Got Talent standout AJ Pritchard met The Royal World star Zara Zoffany while competing on The Challenge UK together around September 2022.

Recently single as he and dancer Abbie Quinnen called it quits after she reportedly caught him texting other women, AJ and Zara quickly hit it off in the Challenge house.

They continued to date following the show but allegedly broke up in November 2022 because Zara got “bored” with him. According to the Daily Mail, she thought the dancer changed from how he presented in the house and decided to end things.

However, the publication spotted them walking hand-in-hand a couple of days later, seemingly refuting the rumors. It’s unclear if they’re currently together as they don’t have any pictures with each other visible on their Instagram accounts, but it’s safe to assume they’re still dating.

Zara and AJ made it to the finals together in ‘The Challenge: UK’

During episode 2, Nathan Henry, a member of Callum Izzard’s alliance with Ashley McKenzie and Marcel Somerville, won the daily mission as Curtis Pritchard lost.

Therefore, the group took the opportunity to throw AJ against his brother, pointing out that the siblings would protect each other over anyone else. The dancer surprisingly eliminated his brother in a physical elimination.

However, his good performance and position outside the alliance made him a target as he found himself in the following Arena. Even though Zara connected with AJ while the rest gunned for him, she was never targeted.

As planned, the showmance made it to the finals together. He placed fourth while she finished only a minute behind Kaz Crossley, clocking a second-place finish. While Zara returned for The Challenge: World Championship as a Global MVP, alongside runner-up Nathan and winners Tristan Phipps and Kaz, AJ didn’t.

Zara is currently competing in ‘The Challenge: World Championship,’ but AJ isn’t

The four players representing The Challenge: USA, UK, Australia, and Argentina immediately had to face off in a qualifier.

Unfortunately, Nathan’s game ended during the challenge as he was medically disqualified, but Zara impressed the Challenge legends.

The British are coming! The British are coming… to @paramountplus! ? Get to know Kaz, Tristan, Zara, and Nathan on The Challenge: UK ?? before they go on to represent their country when #ChallengeWorldChamp premieres WED MARCH 8! ? pic.twitter.com/tYrEU7jsvk — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 27, 2023

She ended up finishing second overall but the first woman, giving her first pick at a male partner. The UK native was most impressed by three-time champ Wes Bergmann and teamed up with him. Zara and Kaz are still close and entered the World Championship as a tight pair.

Due to their impressive performance in the UK, the ladies may make another deep run in the global reality competition series. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.