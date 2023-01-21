‘The Challenge’: Horacio Reveals Rude Exchange With Turbo Before the Game

The Challenge champ Turbo Çamkıran had several run-ins during Ride or Dies, resulting in an early elimination and some of the fan base turning against him. A few blowups featuring the Survivor champ weren’t shown, reportedly including a pre-season awkward interaction with rookie Horacio Gutiérrez.

Horacio Gutiérrez shares unpleasant exchange with Turbo Çamkıran before ‘The Challenge 38’

Before the cast moved into the house, War of the Worlds champ Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran got into it with former winner Laurel Stucky seemingly over nothing.

Due to his unpleasant attitude, the competitors immediately targeted him, and he and his teammate Tamara Alfaro were eliminated by the second episode. Following his exit, several cast members have shared that he had unseen blowups with others, including Devin Walker and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

According to rookie Horacio Gutiérrez, he also had an interesting exchange with the former champ. The Texas native shared during his interview with the Challenge Mania podcast that he wanted to meet Turbo the most after watching War of the Worlds.

Therefore, the newcomer said he eagerly introduced himself to the two-time Survivor champ at the airport as the cast prepared to fly out to the filming location. Horacio recalled that Turbo reacted by apparently giving him a smirk and a dismissive handshake before walking away. The rookie admitted the interaction caught him off-guard as he thought the former champ would have responded differently.

Horacio has tied the record for the most elimination rounds won in a season

Teamed up with Love Island winner Olivia Kaiser, the rookies entered the game as replacements for Kaycee and Kenny Clark and immediately put the others on notice.

They quickly won back-to-back eliminations, and both developed showmances with veterans in the house.

The 5️⃣-timers club just got a new member! ? Congratulations to Horacio for getting his FIFTH elimination win ? He now joins Sarah, Casey, & Wes in The Challenge Hall Of Fame for most elimination wins in a single season. ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/jjD5AomnJI — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 13, 2023

After the pair nearly won a daily mission in episode 2, Bananas appeared on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, where he admitted he’s intimidated by competitors like Horacio due to their ability to easily navigate obstacles, similar to those who participate in parkour sports. Additionally, Bananas pointed out that others attempted to dismount into the water during the mission in the same “Tarzan” way as Horacio but failed, resulting in them not finishing.

Even though the rookie didn’t win, Bananas noted he thought it was impressive, adding host TJ Lavin was “blown away” by the Texas native’s performance. By episode 14, Horacio tied the record for the most elimination wins in a season with five.

Horacio’s first show was ‘Exalton Estados Unidos’ on Telemundo

Before relocating to El Paso, Texas, Horacio was born in Mexico, where he developed a love for sports. The reality TV star focused on his soccer skills, earning him a scholarship to play midfield at Mississippi College.

Additionally, Horacio got involved in mixed martial arts, eventually becoming a professional fighter with the nickname The Punisher.

Horacio Gutiérrez trae toda su fuerza y espíritu de lucha a #ExatlonEEUU ☝️❤️



El #TeamFamosos recibe a este mexicano dispuesto a poner su garra en cada batalla de #ExatlonEdicionMundial ? De lunes a viernes a las 7PM/6C y HOY DOMINGO a las 8PM/7C por @Telemundo. ? pic.twitter.com/cMrTrAol5x — Telemundo Realities (@TLMDRealities) October 9, 2022

He made his way onto Telemundo’s reality competition series Exalton Estados Unidos for season 5 in 2021. The show revolved around American Latino athletes competing in a series of physical and mental tests, similar to The Challenge.

Horacio performed well and won a few individual challenges before falling short of the title in the finals. However, he’s slated to return to the show as part of the celebrity team in an upcoming Exatlón USA World Edition season. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.