‘The Challenge’: Moriah Jadea Admitted She Felt ‘Used’ by Fessy Shafaat

Rookie Moriah Jadea joined the cast of The Challenge for Ride or Dies alongside two-time finalist Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat. Although they appeared to work well together, as they won an important daily mission that allowed them to pick their own teams, their partnership has since dissolved. The original teammates didn’t have each other’s backs when they were on the chopping block, ultimately leading to her elimination. Following her exit, she appeared on a podcast and admitted she felt “used” by Fessy after he approved his team’s decision to nominate her as the primary vote for elimination.

Moriah Jadea admitted she felt ‘used’ by Fessy Shafaat during ‘The Challenge 38’

After rookie Moriah Jadea burned her vote instead of tying it for “ride or die” Fessy Shafaat, she found herself on the chopping block, and he didn’t stick his neck out for her.

Instead, he seemingly approved the decision, leading to her becoming a main vote for elimination, where she barely lost to veteran Nany González.

Will Faysal and Moriah be able to keep up the lead and win this week's challenge? ?



Find out tonight during an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/Aza2Cg28pA — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 26, 2022

Following her exit, Moriah spoke about her experience with Fessy on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast. She admitted she felt “used” by her teammate when he threw her under the bus during the interrogation, pointing out that she attempted to talk to him several times before then.

The rookie revealed she felt “horrible” about her decision to burn vote, noting that she privately cried about it in the bathroom.

Moriah on hearing Fessy’s comments about her during the episodes

Even though he was still mean to her at the time, Moriah claimed he lied about things he said behind her back and in confessionals, including comments about Kaycee Clark being his actual “ride or die,” instead blaming it on other castmates who were trying to distract her.

We got some really big teams! ? ? How do you think Faysal and Moriah's overall picks stack up to each other? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/GKRY55jJEb — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 9, 2022

However, as she’s watching the episodes live, the rookie realized Fessy talked poorly about her and approved the decision for her nomination, calling it “spiteful.” When asked if it bothered her how her partner repeatedly reiterated that he “brought” her to the show, the rookie admitted it felt as though he held it against her.

Moriah claims Fessy didn’t regularly check in with her

Additionally, Moriah considered the comments “rude” because she didn’t play her own game as she didn’t realize how much she would enjoy competing.

Therefore, she blindly followed his lead and initially only supported him. Even though the Orlando-based influencer saw Fessy’s interactions with Anessa Ferreira during Double Agents, she thought things would be different with her as they had a friendship outside the show.

What's Faysal and Moriah's approach for #TheChallenge38? FULL SEND BABY! ?



The Challenge: Ride Or Dies premieres WED OCT 12 at 8p on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/IpIdH7a3R0 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 3, 2022

While she praised the Big Brother star for his support during competitions, she also noted that he didn’t regularly check in with her or help ensure she did things correctly.

Additionally, she claimed he said she wasn’t his problem and didn’t help her when she fell sick at one point after the game turned into teams. It appears the two aren’t on good terms, as she noted they aren’t currently in communication. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.