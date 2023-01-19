‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: Which Team Is Eliminated in Episode 15?

MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies is full of twists and turns, and the twists continue into episode 15. Episode 14 showed a shocking elimination go down, and now, two teams are going head to head to see who will come out victorious and stay in the game. So, who’s headed home in episode 15? Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding who goes home in episode 15.]

‘Ride or Dies’ episode 14 introduced a new twist after an intense elimination

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast | MTV

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers indicated something significant was about to go down in episode 14 — and it did. Horacio Gutiérrez and Jordan Wiseley went head to head in the elimination in episode 14. Shockingly, Horacio came out on top, seemingly sending Jordan home. However, given the first twist that T.J. Lavin gave the cast, Jordan didn’t go home immediately, as his ride-or-die, Aneesa Ferreira, remained in the game.

Lavin then announced another twist. While Aneesa, Faysal Shafaat, and Kaycee Clark remained in the game, their ride-or-dies, Jordan, Moriah Jadea, and Kenny Clark, did not. The three teams would then have to battle it out to regain their spot back in the game as teammates.

While many fans anticipated Aneesa and Jordan taking the top spot for the elimination, Faysal and Moriah won. Faysal and Moriah are now safe and back in the game. Kaycee and Kenny must compete against Jordan and Aneesa for one team to return to the game.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Who’s eliminated in episode 15?

Raise your hand if you can KNOT wait to see how this elimination plays out. ?‍♂️?#TheChallenge38 is all-new tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/FFG1mzOTPu — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 17, 2023

With the new twist, who’s eliminated in episode 15? According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, Kaycee and Kenny Clark lose against Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira, sending them home. This puts Jordan and Aneesa back in the game with the remaining ride-or-die pairings.

A clip from episode 15 shows the challenge the two teams have to engage with requires coordination, speed, strength, and puzzle-solving ability. Each team has to take a large, heavy rope, and tie it in knots around a large, metal cube. When the timer goes off, the teams switch to the other team’s cube to try to untie the rope knot the fastest.

Some competitors believed Kaycee and Kenny would have an easier time with this challenge. “My money is on Kaycee and Kenny,” Tori Deal says in the clip. “Because I truly feel like they are going to be able to maneuver their bodies easier and more quickly because they’re a similar size.”

Once Jordan and Aneesa win one elimination, they head back in against Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer in episode 15. Against all odds, according to spoilers, Jordan and Aneesa pull out another win. Chauncey and Amber are sent packing.

Who wins ‘The Challenge’ Season 38?

‘The Challenge’ star Tori Deal | MTV

Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley are a tough team to beat. But do they win The Challenge Season 38?

According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, Tori Deal and Devin Walker win the game. The two veteran players are excellent with in-house politics, and they managed to evade eliminations. Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio make second place. Jordan and Aneesa reportedly come in third.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.